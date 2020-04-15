ProVerb speaks to John Manyike about finances during lockdown

Radio DJ and TV presenter, ProVerb joins hands with Old Mutual to discuss some pertinent issues around finance on April 15.

ProVerb will be on Twitter talking to Old Mutual's Head of Financial Education, John Manyike from 1pm about personal finances during the lockdown.

In a video, ProVerb said that Manyike will talk about how to navigate and survive this global pandemic.

"Hey everybody, it's ProVerb here and I would like to invite you all to please join me on Wednesday the 15th of April at exactly 1pm on Twitter and I'll be having a conversation with my good friend, John Manyike.

"He among other things is the head of Financial Education at Old Mutual and we'll be talking about how to navigate and survive this global pandemic, at least where our finances are concerned.