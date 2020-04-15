ProVerb speaks to John Manyike about finances during lockdown
Radio DJ and TV presenter, ProVerb joins hands with Old Mutual to discuss some pertinent issues around finance on April 15.
ProVerb will be on Twitter talking to Old Mutual's Head of Financial Education, John Manyike from 1pm about personal finances during the lockdown.
In a video, ProVerb said that Manyike will talk about how to navigate and survive this global pandemic.
"Hey everybody, it's ProVerb here and I would like to invite you all to please join me on Wednesday the 15th of April at exactly 1pm on Twitter and I'll be having a conversation with my good friend, John Manyike.
"He among other things is the head of Financial Education at Old Mutual and we'll be talking about how to navigate and survive this global pandemic, at least where our finances are concerned.
"So if you have any questions, please do send them through. Participate in the conversation, the hashtag is #OMWalletSanitiser, so that's Wednesday, 15th April at exactly 1pm on Twitter. Hope to see you there," he said.
Join myself & @John_Manyike of @OM_OnTheMoney Wednesday 15th April from 1pm, discussing finances during this global pandemic. Join the convo & send questions using #OMWalletSanitiser pic.twitter.com/YJukxg3mvS— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) April 14, 2020
Twitter users were keen on watching and participating.
Here's what they had to say :
@illathan said: "I'll check it out and join the conversation brother, I can't begin to fathom the economic impact Covid-19 has on countries,the financial muscle is quickly deteriorating".
I'll check it out and join the conversation brother,I can't begin to fathom the economic impact Covid-19 has on countries,the financial muscle is quickly deteriorating.— illathan🇿🇦 (@illathan) April 14, 2020
Last week, "Uzalo" actress, Gugu Gumede also had a conversation on Instagram Live with Manyike, where they talked about the impact of the global pandemic on people in the entertainment industry.
We’ll be joining Uzalo actress, Gugu Gumede on an Instagram Live chat tomorrow at 1pm talking about the impact of this global pandemic as an actress who doesn’t have a stable income. Follow us on Instagram on @ Itsgugugumede and @om_onthemoney #OMWalletSanitiser pic.twitter.com/Mn9TFNKrSY— On The Money (@OM_OnTheMoney) April 9, 2020