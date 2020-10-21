ProVerb thanks DJ Fresh for giving him his first radio gig

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality ProVerb has opened up about how veteran radio host DJ Fresh helped him get his first break 17 years ago. The rapper took the time to appreciate what Fresh did for him back in 2003 through his memoir, “The Book of ProVerb”. In the book, ProVerb shares lessons he’s learnt through the different phases of his life while learning to remain optimistic regardless of the tough situations around him. The “Idols SA” host and producer took to Twitter and recalled a time when Fresh employed him as a technical producer at YFM. He revealed that he was late for his first day at work, and after a stern warning from Fresh, he's never been late for anything since.

ProVerb thanked Fresh for his love and support throughout the years by gifting him with his book.

“2003 Big Dawg employed me as a technical producer at YFM. I was supposed to be at work 5am & I was late on my 1st day. Big Dawg said "My man, it happens once & never again" I've never been late for anything since.. Love & appreciate you Big Dawg”, tweeted ProVerb.

2003 Big Dawg employed me as a technical producer at YFM. I was supposed to be at work 5am & I was late on my 1st day. Big Dawg said "My man, it happens once & never again" I've never been late for anything since.. Love & appreciate you Big Dawg @djfreshsa #TheBookOfProVerb pic.twitter.com/yoaTIxk3QN — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) October 20, 2020

DJ Fresh also took to Twitter to send some love Pro’s way.

Fresh revealed that when he employed Pro, there was no budget so he paid him out of his own pocket.

“2003 @AdilOnair hounded me about giving some kid a break to be technical producer for my breakfast show on YFM!

“There was MIN budget so I had to pay him myself! THAT KID JUST DROPPED OFF HIS NEW BOOK! I love you @ProVerbMusic!

“Took the Ball. Ran with it. Bought the stadium”, he said.