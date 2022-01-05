Psyfo Ngwenya remembers mom June Kraus one year after her passing

Local musician and television presenter Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya remembers his late mother, renowned opera singer June Kraus on the first anniversary of her passing. The former YoTV presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on Kraus’ last moments. He also thanked Kraus for her love and support throughout the years.

“A year ago today, you took your last breath. So grateful that you at least got to see me become a man. (I’m) so grateful you were there for me to become a husband,” he said. He added: “So many things I am grateful for, but most importantly, I am grateful for the love you gave me. Gone but not forgotten. I miss you and will always celebrate your life💔” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIDWELL (@sidwell_n) Fans and industry friends, including Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Nandi Madida, Dineo Ranaka, Connie Ferguson, Zizo Tshwete and JR Bogopa, sent their messages of support to the Ngwenya and his family.

The muso broke the news of his mother's passing in a heartfelt social media post exactly a year ago. "Thank you for everything you ever did for me. You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life. As heartbreaking as it is to type this, I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries. We will miss you and love you always ❤️💔" The renowned opera singer adopted Ngwenya when he was 11 years old after his biological mom passed away.

The New York-born star has graced the most famous opera houses of Vienna, Nice, Verona, Salzburg, and throughout Europe. According to the June Kraus Academy website, her international career included leading roles in opera, operetta and musical productions across Europe. She sang Mozart’s operas and Lieder in festivals all over Europe. When she moved to South Africa, she dedicated her life to the development of arts in South Africa and to the musical education of its youth, including those from disadvantaged communities.