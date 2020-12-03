Psyfo's wife Aamirah Ngwenya opens up about wedding drama

Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya’s wife Aamirah opened up about the drama that went on behind the scenes to make they magical wedding day happen. Last week, the newly-weds shared beautiful pictures from their private wedding ceremony on Instagram. Donning unconventional black and white suits and sneakers, the duo can be seen raising their glasses and toasting to a new adventure as newly-weds. The former “Generations” actor, who decided to keep the details of the wedding on the down low professed his love to his new wife: “Officially Mr and Mrs!!! “I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with.

“I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya. ❤️❤️❤️🍾🎉🤵🏽‍♀️🤵🏾 #SomewhereInTheHills #CanWeElopeABit #Shuuuuuu #TheSpaceAndI”

However, getting to this moment wasn’t easy for the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Aamirah shared the family drama leading up to the wedding day.

In the middle of the lockdown the couple initially decided to get married in court that only included parents which would be followed with an informal lunch.

After mulling of over the idea, Aamirah said that she felt the idea didn’t impress her any more and that she was “missing something“.

The couple went back to the drawing board and after changing their minds “20 times”, they decided on either having the wedding at a beach house or on top of a mountain.

Where the headache started was when they were compiling the guest list.

Aamirah said she went to bed crying many nights because people didn’t understand they couldn’t invite everyone.

Sharing in the caption that after the wedding certain people were not talking to her because of not being invited.

Ending her story by saying that she learnt that you can’t please everyone and for people to be more compassionate to people organising an event that’s a special day for them.