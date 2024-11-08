Que DJ wins Best Gqom Album at the Samas after hosting the unforgettable ‘Ghost World’ Halloween event

Last week, Carfax became a supernatural realm as the Ghost World Halloween event took over the iconic venue. Hosted by the acclaimed Que DJ, in collaboration with MTV Base and Johnnie Walker Blonde, this new annual celebration brought an unforgettable night of thrilling performances and a dynamic mix of local and international DJs, captivating everyone in attendance.

The night was filled with exciting performances from Yasuka Som Systema, KMat, Thebe Magagu, Dee Traits, TNXBK, Perfecto Mlu, Celso Fabbri, DBN Gogo, and Slow Poison. Ghost World mixed the spooky Halloween vibe with energetic music that had everyone dancing until early morning. The crowd at the Ghost World Halloween party. Picture: Supplied Following the success of his Halloween experience launch, Que DJ - whose real name is Thobani Mgobhozi - has bagged another win. Last Saturday, he took home the Best Gqom Album award at the South African Music Awards (Samas) for his body of work titled “We Don’t Play The Same Gqom 2” a sophomore album that comes after “We Don’t Play The Same Gqom”.