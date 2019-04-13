Tumi Morake. Picture: Kevin Mark/Supplied

It’s official, Tumi Morake is back on the radio. This week listeners were spoilt for choice following the SABC radio’s annual reshuffle which saw the likes of comedienne and television presenter Tumi Morake joining Motsweding FM family.

Morake who is no stranger to radio is already making waves at her new home.

Morake is hosting the breakfast show Di Rage alongside former Metro FM presenter Amon Mokoena.

The former Jacaranda FM presenter says in spite of the mixed reactions with the recent changes, she is thrilled by the staggering support she has received thus far.

“I've been very surprised by the amount of positive feedback we’ve received, and obviously, there will be some people who would want what they're used to but I'm convinced they will eventually come around.”

The 37-year-old resigned from Jacaranda FM in 2018 following the alleged racist comments that sparked social media outrage, with some listeners threatening to boycott the station. Fast forward to 2019, the #WTFTumi star is ready to take her broadcasting career to the next level with the guidance of her co-host.

“Amon is amazing, I keep saying I feel like I'm in a master class when I'm with him, he's incredible. I literally can't wait to see what our show is going to be like, I'm giving it at least three months. It's going to be a whole beast to be reckoned with.”

When asked about the difference between Jacaranda and Motsweding, she says in between the chuckles: “I'm at home, that's the difference, I am speaking my mother tongue.

“And also when I started at Jacaranda I didn't know anything about radio technically speaking because I had no radio background.

Though Morake had formal training months before she went on air, she admits the lack of experience had put her in a disadvantage because she had not interacted with the listeners before.

“I'm at an advantage now because I know what it’s like to be on radio, I also have a better sense of the intimacy of the medium.”

On what should be expected of her, Morake enthused: “The listeners will get to experience the other side of me. They will get to know that Tumi is not the constant clown, a lot of the time I do have sensible things to say, I like to part of a bigger conversation.

She continued: Radi has always been bucket list thing and at the time of going to press (she chuckles)...Jacaranda was the only one at the time who gave me an offer, if I had other offers from other stations it would have been interesting to see where I would have ended up. This is an exciting journey”

Catch Tumi Morake and Amon Mokoena on Motsweding FM, Monday to Friday from 7am to 9am. The show will also shift to a new timeslot of 6am to 9am from June 1.