R207K for a Cassper Nyovest performance?

If you have ever wondered what it would cost to have some of South Africa's biggest musicians perform at your birthday party, you need to have a healthy bank balance.

Local YouTuber Oabile sent email requests to some of the booking managers of several massive South African hip hop stars, pretending to inquire about booking them for a four-song set at a birthday party.

His request went as far as to say that the fictitious birthday celebration would take place in Sandton.

He asked for a quote, including riders and travel costs, and compiled a list of the responses.

According to Oabile, Cassper Nyovest is the most expensive hip-hop artist to book at R207 000 including vat for a 30-minute performance. That is more than R50k more than his rival AKA quoted. To have the Fela In Versace hitmaker perform at your special event, you are going to need R150K.