Rachel and Siya Kolisi: From South Africa’s celebrated couple to separation

On Tuesday, October 22, Rachel and Siya announced that they had decided to end their marriage. The news spread like wildfire - topping trends across social media platforms. Breaking the hearts of South Africans, leaving them upset like it was their very own relative. Siya is the country's first black Springboks rugby captain, he is recognised and loved by millions of South Africans.

The statement presented two individuals who have amicably split and would remain great friends and committed partners in raising their children. Rachel and Siya’s story began in 2012 when they first met at a dinner party, but things would only start rolling after a Facebook inbox and months of friendship before becoming an official couple. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, a son, Nicholas Siyamthanda, while their daughter, Keziah, was born in 2017.

Siya adopted his younger half-siblings Liyema and Liphelo in 2014 after their mother’s death in 2009. “I had to go through a legal process, which I started after that holiday. It took about 18 months, but I finally legally adopted them,” he told the Guardian. Siya and Rachel got married on August 13, 2016, with a beautiful ceremony in Franschhoek that was even captured by “Top Billing” cameras.

Rachel Smith and Siya Kolisi on their wedding day with Pastor Phil Dooley. While many love the former couple for all they represent to them, some people - even in post-apartheid SA - had issues with the interracial relationship. In 2016, she shared screenshots of messages she'd received from trolls who had an issue with her interracial marriage. In July 2018, Rachel found herself trending on Twitter where she slammed a user, thirsting for her husband after calling him her “type” and Rachel called for women to respect her marriage. In September of that year, Rachel was again in the eye of a social media storm after a cryptic cup emoji after influencer Zuki Lamani posted a picture of her and Siya laughing together at a photoshoot.

The Springboks in 2019 won the Rugby World Cup, elevating Siya’s career, but in that same year, Rachel slammed a woman for sliding into her husband's DMs. The woman allegedly DM'd Siya a snap of her "a**", and Rachel was wondering if anyone had the woman's contact details. In 2020, Rachel and Siya founded the Kolisi Foundation to bring about systemic change through sport and education, addressing gender-based violence, and contributing to food security. Anthony Holme, general manager for Kelloggs, Rachel and Siya Kolisi of the Kolisi Foundation and Lungisa Hazel feed Summer Greens residents. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspaper In 2021, the Port Elizabeth-born Siya, after spending 11 years in Cape Town with the DHL Stormers and Western Province, announced his Cell C Sharks call-up in Durban.

In 2022, Rachel, and their children made the big move to Durban. "Today I moved 3 kids, 2 dogs and 6379 bags to Durban. My 2nd move in 2 months. “That’s aside from exams, prize giving, dentist visits, Q time with each kid, work, working out, therapy and more," she wrote on Instagram. In 2023, Siya led the Springboks to victory in the Rugby World Cup, with his family firmly behind him.

The same year, the family moved to Paris, France, to further his rugby career with Racing 92. That year, Rachel got used to driving on the right side of the road and learning the basics of French. In 2024, Siya returned to South Africa to play for the Sharks, while the businesswoman in September packed up her home in France in three days, marking the family's return to South Africa. In October 2024, Rachel and Siya announce the end of their marriage.