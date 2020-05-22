Rachel and Siya Kolisi get tested for Covid-19

Rachel and Siya Kolisi got tested for coronavirus ahead of the philanthropic work they're doing to help those negatively affected by the global pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel shared a picture of her and Siya getting tested after she felt ill over the weekend.

In the caption, she explained that the couple work with people, and to keep safety first by using various measures, they decided to get tested along with her brother since they have three high-risk people at home.

Furthermore, Rachel said that she wanted to be confident and responsible before they travel this weekend.

She ended the post by reiterating that the coronavirus pandemic is a serious issue and that people shouldn't create a stigma around testing for the virus.