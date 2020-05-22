Rachel and Siya Kolisi get tested for Covid-19
Rachel and Siya Kolisi got tested for coronavirus ahead of the philanthropic work they're doing to help those negatively affected by the global pandemic.
Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel shared a picture of her and Siya getting tested after she felt ill over the weekend.
In the caption, she explained that the couple work with people, and to keep safety first by using various measures, they decided to get tested along with her brother since they have three high-risk people at home.
Furthermore, Rachel said that she wanted to be confident and responsible before they travel this weekend.
She ended the post by reiterating that the coronavirus pandemic is a serious issue and that people shouldn't create a stigma around testing for the virus.
Rachel and the Kolisi Foundation revealed all of the tests results came back negative.
View this post on Instagram
During the weekend I really wasn’t feeling well at all. We work with people very often and always prioritize safety first, gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene ect We also have 3 high risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop. And I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before traveling. I had a Covid-19 Test done (which returned negative) over the weekend along with Siya and my brother. I think it’s really important we don’t undermine the seriousness of the Virus but that we don’t create a stigma around Covid-19 and testing. 🙌🏼 Thank you to @gift.of.the.givers for the top notch professionalism they do the testing for R750 pp and R650pp as a corporate offering.
A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) on
Siya and Rachel, in collaboration with the Kolisi Foundation, have been hard at work delivering food parcels to those that are the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday we did a food-drop of 100 parcels to a community in Kuils River, this time especially focusing on vulnerable groups, the disabled and elderly. We are grateful for @picknpay and Boxer Stores for partnering with us on this project. There is beauty and power in working together to achieve greater things. Photo credit @thatcapetownkid @blackbeanproductions @alex.in.transit • • • • • • • • • #KolisiFoundation #RemebertheOne#OnebyOne #strongertogether#SouthAfrica #africa #Covid19#spreadpositivity #SiyaKolisi#Rachelkolisi #Kolisi
A post shared by Kolisi Foundation (@kolisi_foundation) on