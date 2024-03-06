Rachel KoIisi attended her first fashion show in Paris and slayed

Ever since Rachel Kolisi and her hubby Siya Kolisi packed up their family and moved to Paris, France, she has been experiencing a lot of firsts, such as attending a simple fashion show. Considering that it is in Paris, it’s certainly no ordinary fashion show.

Rachel attended the Stella McCartney Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection and of course had fashion enthusiast impressed, including the first lady of the Springboks. “Guys!!!I went to my first fashion show in PARIS!!!,” Rachel shared with her followers. “@stellamccartney did not disappoint! She is an absolute powerhouse of a woman, and it’s written all over her brand. Wildly honoured to have been invited.”

Rachel shared with her followers that she attended the fashion show with Lesego Tlhabi, who is known for her satire character Cocount Kelz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) The actress and comedienne moved to Paris, France to obtain her masters in Global Communications and has been mingling with other locals that side. Rachel’s followers have been praising her for her stylish suit look, which she pulled together with some red lipstick glam.