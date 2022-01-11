Rachel Kolisi goes back to school

The new school year won’t see just toddlers starting ‘big school’ and matric learners getting ready for their final lap, it will also see Rachel Kolisi pick up a pen and book.

The businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi revealed that she finally took the plunge and is going back to school. "I'm officially a student — again! I’ve been wanting to study for a long time, but just haven’t had the opportunity. Finally decided to take a dive and do it,” she said in an Instagram post. She said she is "trying to figure out" how she was going to manage everything and used the moment to encourage her followers to work on themselves this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) “Still trying to figure out how I’m going to manage everything. Hope you manage to spend some time getting pen to paper and setting some goals for yourself, remember a dream without a plan is just a dream. "Also just a side note to say I appreciate every positive message/comment from you guys. You guys are amazing and I appreciate your support so much. I’m sorry I don’t tell you enough," she said. Rachel did not stipulate what she was going back to school for.

Last year Rachel made headlines when she said she cried when reading her husband’s memoirs. Taking to Instagram, she penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband and praised his tenacity for overcoming adversity. “I may be married to the guy but there were so many stories I had never heard before, I laughed, I sobbed, I often had to stop and think about the many important points that were raised,” she said.