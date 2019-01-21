Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

Springbok Captian Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, is set to cycle from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity from 3 March to 8 March. In aid of Meals on Wheels, Kolisi is set to make the 1075km trek taking up cycling for the first time in years.

Posting on Instagram, she said that she was contacted months ago by the non-profit organisation that provides "warm and nutritious meals to the poorest of the poor as part of their basket of services to less fortunate communities in South Africa."

Adding that "Meals on Wheels Community Services will be hosting the fourth edition of the Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from Kimberley to Cape Town which will include 5 outreach events. "

Kolisi also mentions that she looking for a gym that offers spinning classes as part of her preparation for the cycle tour.



