Springbok Captian Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, is set to cycle from Kimberley to Cape Town for charity from 3 March to 8 March.
In aid of Meals on Wheels, Kolisi is set to make the 1075km trek taking up cycling for the first time in years.
Posting on Instagram, she said that she was contacted months ago by the non-profit organisation that provides "warm and nutritious meals to the poorest of the poor as part of their basket of services to less fortunate communities in South Africa."
Adding that "Meals on Wheels Community Services will be hosting the fourth edition of the Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from Kimberley to Cape Town which will include 5 outreach events. "
Kolisi also mentions that she looking for a gym that offers spinning classes as part of her preparation for the cycle tour.
Im riding 1075km on a bike from Kimberly to Cape Town from the 3rd - 8th of March to raise awareness for the work that Meals on Wheels does in South Africa. I was contacted months ago but this is the first post im doing about it because i have officially committed- was definitely in denial about it for months. Meals on Wheels Community Services is a non-profit organization providing warm and nutritious meals to the poorest of the poor as part of their basket of services to less fortunate communities in South Africa. Meals on Wheels Community Services will be hosting the fourth edition of the Extreme Ride for Hunger Cycle Tour from Kimberley to Cape Town which will include 5 outreach events. They're pretty active on their facebook page so you can check out the work they do there. I dont own a bicycle. I have not been on a bicycle in years. So im very concerned for the well-being of my butt. I will be borrowing a bike for the tour and in the process of getting it now and well as cycling clothes. Does anyone know of a place that has spinning classes i could maybe contact in the meantime? (Im no longer a member of virgin active) Also will keep you posted in the process. But for real. Pray for a sister. 🙃🙏🏼 Theres 2 spots available for anyone else keen to join.
