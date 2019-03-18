Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

Fans were privy to another episode of "Keeping Up With the Kolisis" after Rachel, the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, took to social media to slam a woman for sliding into her husband's DMs. In the video shared via Rachel's Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty explained that she'd been blocked by a woman who allegedly DM'd Siya a snap of her "a**", and she was wondering if anyone had the woman's contact details.

Adding that she's "angry" but wants people to know that "the days of women taking sh*t, and deal with sh*t and do nothing about it, are over!".

Social media was quick to react to the video.

One user wrote: "Why is Rachel asking the public about her husband’s DMs and not Siya himself? (sic)

Why is Rachel asking the public about her husband’s DMs and not Siya himself? 😂😂😂 — Petty Labelle (@palesa_moloto) March 18, 2019

While another praised her consistency: "She Is fetching everyone. Black and white she has the same energy. I can not do nothing but stan Rachel. I'm sorry I have to stan (sic)".

She Is fetching everyone. Black and white she has the same energy. I can not do nothing but stan Rachel. I'm sorry I have to stan 😂😂 — The Lord (@LorD_Liza) March 18, 2019

This is not the first time Rachel 'aired her laundry' on social media.

In July 2018, Rachel shot to the top of the trends list when she commented on a tweet of a woman who called Siya a "type". At the time, Rachel said: "(Siya's) not 'a type'. He’s a married man responsible for four children."

Then in September 2018, Rachel was again in the eye of a social media storm after she left a cup emoji on snaps posted by influencer Zuki Lamani, who posted a picture of her and Siya laughing at a photoshoot.

Rachel, however, hasn't only slammed women on social media. In 2016, she shared screenshots of messages she'd received from trolls who had an issue with her interracial marriage.

Siya is currently in New Zealand with his Stormers team, preparing for a Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes this weekend.



