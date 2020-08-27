Rachel Kolisi speaks out against unauthorised biography of Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel has spoken out against an unauthorised biography of her husband. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared the hashtag #SaveSiyasStory, printed in white on a black background. In the caption to the post, she said a book about Kolisi was written and published without his consent by Jeremy Daniel during the 2019 World Cup. She explained that at the time they were advised by their agent not to take action against the book since they no legal standing. She had hoped the unauthorised biography had “died out” since the announcement of his biography. However, she found out recently about an “updated version of the unauthorised book“ after someone messaged her saying they were excited about the ”new book”.

She added her husband has been through many struggles, some of which people were unaware of, but that was his story to tell.

Rachel then called out the writer for being a white man benefiting financially from a black man’s story.

Ending her post, she called on Jonathan Ball Publishers to stop printing the book and on “book stores and online sites not to support the selling of these books”.

Rachel also demanded all marketing material be removed.

Asking people to stay away from unauthorised books in general, she called on her fans to help her get the word out about this book.