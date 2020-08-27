Rachel Kolisi speaks out against unauthorised biography of Siya Kolisi
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel has spoken out against an unauthorised biography of her husband.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared the hashtag #SaveSiyasStory, printed in white on a black background.
In the caption to the post, she said a book about Kolisi was written and published without his consent by Jeremy Daniel during the 2019 World Cup.
She explained that at the time they were advised by their agent not to take action against the book since they no legal standing. She had hoped the unauthorised biography had “died out” since the announcement of his biography.
However, she found out recently about an “updated version of the unauthorised book“ after someone messaged her saying they were excited about the ”new book”.
She added her husband has been through many struggles, some of which people were unaware of, but that was his story to tell.
Rachel then called out the writer for being a white man benefiting financially from a black man’s story.
Ending her post, she called on Jonathan Ball Publishers to stop printing the book and on “book stores and online sites not to support the selling of these books”.
Rachel also demanded all marketing material be removed.
Asking people to stay away from unauthorised books in general, she called on her fans to help her get the word out about this book.
View this post on Instagram
Today I’ll be delegating to #SaveSiyasStory There was a book written about Siyas life without his consent. It was released during the World Cup and we HAD a agent at the time who advised us not to take it further, and legally we had no foot to stand on. The book is written by @jeremydaniel51 and published by @jonathanballpublishers Many of you will know I’ve beeeen talking about this, we thought the book had died out with the announcement of Siyas ACTUAL book told by him on the way! Until last night someone messaged me saying they can’t wait to read “the new book” to our horror we see they have released a “updated version of the unauthorized book” Siya has gone through so many struggles some, you might know about and some you have no idea. But the story is HIS to tell. Siya has not benefited from this unauthorized book in ANYWAY. And I would appreciate your help on calling this out for what it is. WHITE MEN benefiting off the back of a BLACK MAN. We want @jonathanballpublishers to stop printing any and all copies of this book, book stores and online sites not to support the selling of these books. Remove any and ALL marketing material. Ps. Please avoid using the covers and title of the unauthorized book (it will only give it more exposure) Can you please help me get the word out. 🙏🏼