Rachel Kolisi weighs in on racism and Black Lives Matter

Rachel Kolisi has added her voice to the millions around the world who are speaking out against racism towards black people. The wife of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, weighed in on the topic and Black Lives Matter in an Instagram video where she had a dialogue with engineer Vere Shaba who has an interest in topics around racism. In the video, Rachel said that racism is a reality for many black South Africans, and the privileged need to admit it exists or things will never change. “If you can't come to terms with this and admit this is the situation in SA, you will keep listening to stuff like this. You've got to check yourself because this is everyday life and people talk like white privilege doesn't exist. Of course it exists.” For Rachel, one of the first steps to do away with racism in society is to acknowledge white privilege.

She shared a personal experience of how she found employment as a waiter without any experience while a black girl who was more qualified missed out on the opportunity.

She also said that as a white person she will never fully understand the impact of racism on black people and said it was important to be clued up on these issues to do better.

Rachel and Siya have mixed-race children, who she has had to defend from racists.

Since the start of the lockdown, Rachel has been travelling to townships through the Kolisi Foundation, delivering food parcels for those hardest hit by the lockdown. She said this experience opened her more to the injustices faced by black South Africans.

“We've been going to townships for a number of weeks, and this has been very eye-opening and very educational. There is this whole idea that you cannot go to a township because it is dangerous.

"If you don't go, you are never going to understand the quality of living that some people have in this country.”

Watch the full video below: