Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram
Twitter has been abuzz since Monday with Rachel Kolisi's name holding steady on the trends list. 

The online frenzy comes after Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife took to her Instagram Stories to "name and shame" a woman for allegedly sliding into her husband's DMs and sending him a raunchy snap.

The woman in question has since responded to the allegations, claiming that it was Siya who slid into hers first, and while the internet is still shook by the very personal matter that was shared with the world, both women have gone "social media silent". 

Rachel has deactivated her Instagram account and the "Instagram hottie" has set her account to private.

Meanwhile, Twitter as been debating the legal implications and motive behind Rachel's actions, with terms like "revenge porn," "embarrassing" and "insecure" making its way onto the threads. 

One user wrote: "Does Rachel know revenge porn is a crime?" One said Rachel needed to stop embarrassing herself and find a hobby.

Does Rachel Kolisi know that revenge porn is a crime?

— sibaphiwe (@sibaphiwe) March 18, 2019

The way Rachel Kolisi conducts herself is very very embarrassing. Chasing down a woman who has blocked her, publicizing her private photo to slut shame her & also exposing her place of work. Sis is doing a lot.

— Sibongile (@Sibongile_TR) March 18, 2019

While others were sympathetic to her "cause". 

One user wrote: "You have every right to stand up as a women and not be disrespected in that manner Rachel! I support your cause and believe you do not deserve being treated in that way #Respect #RachelKolisi (sic).

You have every right to stand up as a women and not be disrespected in that manner Rachel! I support your cause and believe you do not deserve being treated in that way #Respect #RachelKolisi

— Barry Scharneck (@barry_scharneck) March 19, 2019

I feel for her. She was clearly desperate and mad as hell! We’ve all been there #RachelKolisi

— Cassandra Bianca (@cassandrabianca) March 19, 2019

Siya, who is currently in New Zealand with his Stormers team preparing for a Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes this weekend, is yet to respond on the matter.

See more reactions below: