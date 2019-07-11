Phat Joe. Picture: Supplied

Phat Joe, real name Majota Khambule’s no stranger to controversy. The radio and television presenter who doesn’t mince his words topped the trend list on Wednesday following his comments about homosexual people on his Radio 2000 show ‘Phat Joe and the Family’.

During his breakfast show, Phat Joe tapped into the Zodwa Wabantu’s recent statement about gay people on her Moja Love show, ‘Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored’.

The racy dancer and socialite commented that gay people are too dramatic at times and "they are convinced that they have vaginas."

The star came under fire with fans labelling her homophobic, and which led the LGBTQI+ community calling for the reality show to be scrapped.

During his show, Phat Joe opened the lines for the listernes to share their thoughts on homosexual men. Joe shared his own unconventional feelings about the subject, in what seems like he’s echoing Zodwa’s sentiments.

He spoke about how disgusted he was with being ‘hit on’ by a homosexual.

“I don’t understand why they (gays) can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle,” he said.

It seems tweeps are in low key panic mode as they wonder why Phat Joe wasn't on air this morning after his DavidMashabela announced that he will be standing in him.

So Phat Joe succesfully got himself suspended!! — Nzimeni Toi (@Bigizzy1828) July 11, 2019

Word has it that Phat Joe has been suspended on Radio 2000 Breakfast Show following his anti-gay outburst in favor of Zodwa WaBantu on yesterday morning's show. pic.twitter.com/8auLczYcEH — House of Zonke (@Moosa_Kaula) July 11, 2019

Has Phat Joe also been suspended? pic.twitter.com/n1Ive5w5DX — Lesedi Molotsi (@LesediMolotsi1) July 11, 2019

It will be stupid for @Radio2000ZA to suspend Phat Joe for sharing his views on gays, it gets boring if you are a censored presenter because it limits your expression.



Is @SABCNewsOnline going to fire everyone for being opinionated? — . (@Bongani_SP) July 11, 2019

Phat Joe, who is known for bending the rules, has over the years gotten himself fired from different radio stations including Metro FM, Kaya FM and East Coast Radio, to mention just a few.