Radio veteran Yuzriq Meyer launches new podcast

Cape Town radio presenter and media personality Yuzriq Meyer recently launched his ‘The Public Service Announcement Podcast’. The 31-year-old Meyer who has been the host of the Breakfast Show on Bush Radio for the past 10 years, says he always yearned to have a podcast of his own where he could discuss topics with celebs, entrepreneurs, musicians, actors and other creatives in the entertainment industry.

The dad of two told IOL Entertainment: “The podcast was always something I wanted to start but because of the huge influx of work and other projects, it was hard to find the time to do it. Yuzriq Meyer. Picture: Supplied “In my journey I’ve interviewed more an 10 000 guests but always within the confines of the radio and television realm which doesn’t normally allow you to delve deeper and ask people the stuff they don’t normally talk about. “Basically it’s been a long time coming but now it’s officially here.

“The podcast aims to inspire people and also educate them on real life situations and issues people are facing and also how some people deal with life and find out some fun facts in their life and just general conversations on a plethora of topics.” “The PSA Podcast” is a weekly podcast that explores the vibrant culture, history, and people of South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR.MEYER🌍🇿🇦Ⓜ🛫 (@yuzriq) The podcast, is named after Meyers’ sensational “Public Service Announcements”, a trend he is known for on social media and his radio show. It will also feature conversations with local business owners, artists, and activists, giving listeners an inside look at the city's creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

He added: “When I say no limits, it means guests have the opportunity to be themselves and speak freely on topics and have it all opinion based. So nothing is straight facts or a representation of their character of what they stand for and believe in. Yuzriq Meyer and Nadia Jaftha. Picture: Supplied “But just generally speaking on topics as you would with your family members and friends and being completely open and honest about your perspective, and the values you hold . So when I say no limits; I mean just total honesty and nothing sugar coated in anyway. Just people talking about things which matter to them. With a background in journalism and media as well as being a successful online personality “Mr. Meyer”, as he is commonly known, is excited to finally bring his podcast to life and share the stories of Cape Town with the world.