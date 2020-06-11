Rami Chuene and Nthati Moshesh to star in BET's new drama 'Isono'

In another first for BET Africa, a star-studded local cast headlines a gripping daily drama titled "Isono" (The Sin).

It's the a BET Africa Original and marks the channel's deepening foray into scripted content.



"Isono" will broadcast to audiences across the continent and is set to take African storytelling to the world.

The show is based on the story of a dysfunctional family and a heroic son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against the powerful and evil matriarch who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.



The edgy and fast-paced telenovela features legendary and award-winning actors, Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene who bring gravitas to the new show.

Moshesh will play the protagonist and antihero Mary, a ruthless woman of faith. Chuene joins the cast as Jumima aka Juju, an eccentric gossipmonger who often buys into occasional conspiracy theories and gets the wrong end of the stick by making odd connections and pronouncements.

“I cannot express what a milestone this is for the South African entertainment industry. To take such an admired art form, celebrated by millions of South Africans and put it on a global platform is an accomplishment we can all be proud of. I am humbled by the opportunity and look forward to sharing this powerful story with audiences across the world,” said Moshesh.