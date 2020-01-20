Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit
It is said that the relationship between Chuene and the Fergusons has been tense ever since Chuene publicly sided with Vatiswa Ndara against the Fergusons when she outed the couples production for unfair treatment and for underpaying actors.
Yes, TGOM’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have. #TGOMNATION forever❤️— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 19, 2020
Chuene is not the only star who is leaving the show, Setumo Motsoaledi is also set to leave.
Thank you for all the well wishes and blessings. It’s been a ride. We keep pushing and working because the #SHOWMUSTGOON no matter what.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 19, 2020
Sello Maake’s exit is questionable, Mara Louw’s exit is questionable, Rami’s exit is already questionable amongst many others an then we have Vatiswa story, I don’t know about you but there’s a little bit of bullying if not more by the Fergusons production. #TheQueenMzanzi— Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) January 19, 2020
For some weird reason this TGOM story doesn't surprise me at all 🤞 I sensed unhappiness when Rami tweeted about Vatiswa's issue... The Fergusons or whatever their surname is, should know that eventually the truth shall come out.— Syethemba Magwaza (@Sye_Njinji) January 19, 2020