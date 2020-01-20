Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit









Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram Actress and author Rami Chuene has confirmed her exit from popular soapie, "The Queen".

This comes after Sunday World revealed that Chuene was leaving the show thanks to some drama behind the scenes between her and the shows producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson of Ferguson Films.

Taking to her Twitter, Chuene said, "Yes, TGOM’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have. #TGOMNATION forever".

Yes, TGOM’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have. #TGOMNATION forever❤️ — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) January 19, 2020





Chuene joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's daily drama as Gracious Mabuza back in 2017 after a social media challenge between herself and Shona Ferguson.





Soon after her debut, Gracious become one of the shows most loved characters and was apart of some of the shows best storylines.





Although she is still shooting, it is said that her character will be killed off the show.





Chuene also thanked her fans for their well wishes.

Thank you for all the well wishes and blessings. It’s been a ride. We keep pushing and working because the #SHOWMUSTGOON no matter what. — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) January 19, 2020





This is how fans reacted:

Sello Maake’s exit is questionable, Mara Louw’s exit is questionable, Rami’s exit is already questionable amongst many others an then we have Vatiswa story, I don’t know about you but there’s a little bit of bullying if not more by the Fergusons production. #TheQueenMzanzi — Bad Influencer ® (@Landless_Native) January 19, 2020

For some weird reason this TGOM story doesn't surprise me at all 🤞 I sensed unhappiness when Rami tweeted about Vatiswa's issue... The Fergusons or whatever their surname is, should know that eventually the truth shall come out. — Syethemba Magwaza (@Sye_Njinji) January 19, 2020

It is said that the relationship between Chuene and the Fergusons has been tense ever since Chuene publicly sided with Vatiswa Ndara against the Fergusons when she outed the couples production for unfair treatment and for underpaying actors.Chuene is not the only star who is leaving the show, Setumo Motsoaledi is also set to leave.