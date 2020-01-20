Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram
Actress and author Rami Chuene has confirmed her exit from popular soapie, "The Queen". 

This comes after  Sunday World revealed that Chuene was leaving the show thanks to some drama behind the scenes between her and the shows producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson of Ferguson Films. 

Taking to her Twitter, Chuene said, "Yes, TGOM’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have. #TGOMNATION forever". 
It is said that the relationship between Chuene and the Fergusons has been tense ever since Chuene publicly sided with Vatiswa Ndara against the Fergusons when she outed the couples production for unfair treatment and for underpaying actors.   

Chuene joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's daily drama as Gracious Mabuza back in 2017 after a social media challenge between herself and Shona Ferguson. 

Soon after her debut, Gracious become one of the shows most loved characters and was apart of some of the shows best storylines. 

Although she is still shooting, it is said that her character will be killed off the show.  

Chuene also thanked her fans for their well wishes.
Chuene is not the only star who is leaving the show, Setumo Motsoaledi is also set to leave. 

This is how fans reacted: