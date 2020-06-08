EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Shauwn Mkhize and Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram

Rami Chuene dragged for hyping MaMkhize's party during lockdown

Seasoned actress Rami Chuene ruffled feathers when she commented on her friend Shauwn Mkhize’s Instagram post about a birthday party the Durban tycoon alleged hosted this past weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Chuene apologised: “Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it & receive it with love. 

This is not the time to drop the ball-even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable. I get it, I get you. We continue to #StayAtHome.”

Chuene rubbed peeps up the wrong way when in spite of the rising cases and death of the coronavirus, the former "Muvhango" actress, jokingly encouraging her friend to host a party in spite of the level three lockdown rules and regulations.

It all started when the reality star took to Instagram posing in a black off the shoulder, cocktail dress with feather detail and a matching scarf, simply captioning the post, “Out and about ...#kwamamkhize”

While local stars were praising Mkhize on how gorgeous she looked, Chuene also commented, said “You look too hot! 🔥🔥🔥🔥Kodwa uyaphi? Where are you going without me? Since when? I mean, really????"

It was later revealed that Mkhize hosted a birthday party, which she posted on her Instagram stories, and when people confronted her, she said, it was a “prayer gathering.”

Making reference to the IG story, the actress, who was clearly not invited, asked: “My friend, kanti you went to a party for real last night? He banna?”

Tweeps came guns blazing, criticising Chuene heavily, with some even labeling her a "hypocrite" for encouraging her friend to break the law.

