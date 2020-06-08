Rami Chuene dragged for hyping MaMkhize's party during lockdown

Seasoned actress Rami Chuene ruffled feathers when she commented on her friend Shauwn Mkhize’s Instagram post about a birthday party the Durban tycoon alleged hosted this past weekend. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Chuene apologised: “Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it & receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball-even in jest - nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable. I get it, I get you. We continue to #StayAtHome.”

Thank you for holding me accountable today. I really appreciate it, acknowledge it & receive it with love. This is not the time to drop the ball-even in jest- nothing is light, nothing is funny. We must hold each other accountable. I get it, I get you. We continue to #StayAtHome — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) June 7, 2020

Chuene rubbed peeps up the wrong way when in spite of the rising cases and death of the coronavirus, the former "Muvhango" actress, jokingly encouraging her friend to host a party in spite of the level three lockdown rules and regulations.

It all started when the reality star took to Instagram posing in a black off the shoulder, cocktail dress with feather detail and a matching scarf, simply captioning the post, “Out and about ...#kwamamkhize”

While local stars were praising Mkhize on how gorgeous she looked, Chuene also commented, said “You look too hot! 🔥🔥🔥🔥Kodwa uyaphi? Where are you going without me? Since when? I mean, really????"

It was later revealed that Mkhize hosted a birthday party, which she posted on her Instagram stories, and when people confronted her, she said, it was a “prayer gathering.”

Making reference to the IG story, the actress, who was clearly not invited, asked: “My friend, kanti you went to a party for real last night? He banna?”

Tweeps came guns blazing, criticising Chuene heavily, with some even labeling her a "hypocrite" for encouraging her friend to break the law.

Rami is a hypocrite for hyping up Mamkhize after all she said about following the rules of the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/nY4Hz1v3Q0 — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) June 7, 2020

Celebs are living their lives shame I guess coronavirus only affects broke guys like I. I mean Rami , Mamkhize etc are living their lives. Somizi and Rami were quick to bark “Stay at home” during Stella Ndabeni Saga and its so irritating. Since celebs are on Level-1 how. pic.twitter.com/Cj6is11vMH — Prof Bantu Bhungane💎 (@bantu_bhungane) June 7, 2020