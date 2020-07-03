EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram
Rami Chuene launches her own foundation on her 45th birthday

Seasoned actress Rami Chuene has started her own foundation, which she also launched on her 45th birthday. 

Taking to social media on Friday, the star celebrated the great achievement, explaining on the official Rami Chuene Foundation page that the project has been long time coming.

She said: “We are excited to launch on the special day our lovely founder was born @RamiChuene. This foundation is aimed at doing good where we are! We plan to make big and small positive changes in our community!”

Elaborating on what the foundation aims to do, Chuene said: “This is us. This foundation is genuine and is all about making a positive and fulfilling change. With the current state of affairs, a global pandemic, economic recession and just lots of losses. We noticed that we can make a difference and add some joy and good to someone’s day.”

The former "The Queen" star did things a little differently this year, instead of receiving gifts in honour of her special day, she sent gifts to her friends and fans.

She started topping the trend list with Mzansi celebrating her great milestone, with birthday messages flooding her timeline.  

Below are some of the Twitter reactions, as many were surprised to receive their beautiful gifts, and it’s not even their birthday. 

Under the #DoGoodWhereYouAre, the recipients were all encouraged to pass on the gift to people they believed needed it most.

