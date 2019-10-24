Actress Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram
Actress and author Rami Chuene has come out in support of her daughter's Onlyfans account. 

Nthateng Chuene, who is a 23-year-old Rhodes University graduate took to Twitter to announce her Onlyfans account. She revealed that she started a Onlyfans account to pay for her culinary school fees. 

After tweeting and asking people to subscribe to her account, Nthateng's mother Rami retweeted her tweet saying, "This child of mine has this thing going".

Soon after Rami started trending as Twitter users commended her for being a supportive mother.