Actress and author Rami Chuene has come out in support of her daughter's Onlyfans account.

Hey guys, please subscribe to my OnlyFans. The first 20 subscribers get to subscribe at a discounted rate for their first 30 days ❤️https://t.co/Mq5qjfoth7 pic.twitter.com/oM59OBwbOc — . (@Nthateng_) October 21, 2019





After tweeting and asking people to subscribe to her account, Nthateng's mother Rami retweeted her tweet saying, "This child of mine has this thing going".





This child of mine has this thing going. Please subscribe! #CoochieForACause yes, I’m retweeting under duress🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/HxSufsBP1o — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 23, 2019

I honestly see nothing wrong and weird with Rami Chuene supporting and promoting her daughter's Only Fans account. Maybe it's because I grew up with a mother who is supportive with everything I do — AK (@Akhona_PQ) October 24, 2019

Rami Chuene’s daughter said she wants to put herself in Culinary School with her FansOnly money, her mom is promoting her page... I Stan 💜 — lgBtqi 🌈❤️ (@Xhosa_Goddess) October 24, 2019

Having a mom like Rami Chuene must be the most liberating thing ever. We suffer a lot, trying not to kill our parents (who have abantu bazothini syndrome) with stress, heart attacks etc. — Itumeleng❤️🇿🇦 (@Vuyiseka_R) October 24, 2019

Nthateng Chuene, who is a 23-year-old Rhodes University graduate took to Twitter to announce her Onlyfans account.She revealed that she started a Onlyfans account to pay for her culinary school fees.Soon after Rami started trending as Twitter users commended her for being a supportive mother.