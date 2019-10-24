She revealed that she started a Onlyfans account to pay for her culinary school fees.
Hey guys, please subscribe to my OnlyFans. The first 20 subscribers get to subscribe at a discounted rate for their first 30 days ❤️https://t.co/Mq5qjfoth7 pic.twitter.com/oM59OBwbOc— . (@Nthateng_) October 21, 2019
Soon after Rami started trending as Twitter users commended her for being a supportive mother.
This child of mine has this thing going. Please subscribe! #CoochieForACause yes, I’m retweeting under duress🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/HxSufsBP1o— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) October 23, 2019
This child of mine has this thing going. Please subscribe! #CoochieForACause yes, I’m retweeting under duress🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/HxSufsBP1o— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) October 23, 2019
I honestly see nothing wrong and weird with Rami Chuene supporting and promoting her daughter's Only Fans account. Maybe it's because I grew up with a mother who is supportive with everything I do— AK (@Akhona_PQ) October 24, 2019
Rami Chuene’s daughter said she wants to put herself in Culinary School with her FansOnly money, her mom is promoting her page... I Stan 💜— lgBtqi 🌈❤️ (@Xhosa_Goddess) October 24, 2019
Having a mom like Rami Chuene must be the most liberating thing ever. We suffer a lot, trying not to kill our parents (who have abantu bazothini syndrome) with stress, heart attacks etc.— Itumeleng❤️🇿🇦 (@Vuyiseka_R) October 24, 2019