Actress Rami Chuene. Picture: Instagram

Following her revealing open letter to the minister of arts and culture surrounding alleged unfair treatment of actors by production companies, award winning actress Vatiswa Ndara has received overwhelming support from her peers. So much so that actress Rami Chuene pinned a thread on Twitter that revealed some of the things performers endure.

In her thread, Chuene, who stars on "The Queen", listed issues from leave to being sick and not being able to attend funerals, even those of family members.

She wrote: "Funerals? The only funeral you’re allowed or guaranteed to miss work for, is your own."

She added that you’re not allowed to get sick. If you go to a doctor and he books you off, production has a right to ask their own doctor for a second opinion.