Rami Chuene schools the masses on the entertainment industry

Actress Rami Chuene took to Twitter on Tuesday to educate the masses on "how the entertainment industry works". For those who did not know, she said it was okay for them to ask. She continued the thread by explaining in detail how actors get paid for the different genres of work they do. She also mentioned that shows have specs and an actor would not get called for all auditions, however, "skanky agents" send their faves and leave out others. "Let me do a mini thread for the masses. It’s okay if you don’t understand how the entertainment industry works. Ask. Freelance work is exactly that, meaning you don’t have a full time job, it could be a year or two. Sometimes it’s a once off thing. Let’s break it down," she wrote.

She said: "Movies: they can shoot for 3 months to a year even two based on budget and technicalities. If you’re lead, you can get paid good money. Some get paid per call, meaning you can do all your scenes over a few days. If your rate is 10k, you shoot 2 days, you make 20k.

"Soapies/telenovela: a global actor means you get paid a fixed salary per month, whether you worked 1day or 10 days. Most prefer this cos you kinda breathe for a year. The pits is if you’re a call actor at 3,5k per call & they call you twice to shoot all your scenes for the month".

"Drama: a season is 13 eps but some get 26. Leads get a package, call actors get a call fee. This takes 3-6 months to shoot. As soon as you’re done, just like movies- you look for next project".

"Theatre: usually 6 week rehearsal at 50% of negotiated rate. Then full pay when show opens until the end. Usually get paid weekly. When people flock to see theatre shows, an extension or another run is added. Theatre is more work & less pay compared to soapies. Theatre is love".

"Industrial Theatre: more educational, example AIDS awareness. You rehearse a theatre piece that travels to schools, companies, etc. it can be 10 days with 3 shows per day. Here you do own makeup, props, setup and one of you can be the driver. No hotel. Fee way less than theatre".

"Please note that all this applies to crew as well. They also job hop, job hunt like all of us. You just don’t see them. Check credits of different shows. Agents: they’re the first to know about castings and will send people on their books for auditions. Shows have specs, meaning you won’t be sent for all auditions but there are skanky agents who send their faves & leave others out".

"Agents work for and with artists. Not the other way. If you feel your agent is not working for you, change them. Also as artists we’re still responsible to get our own gigs. So we must always be aware and alert".

Her Twitter followers were grateful for the lesson in acting 101 saying she helped them understand the industry better while other asked further questions.

@kenna500000 said: "Thanks for educating us. We’re very grateful for this information. The more informed we are the better we’ll be at understanding people’s circumstances and in planning for our lives".

@Shaunshady_ said: "Please also explain the impor of having an Agent. Can one survive in the industry without an Agent?".