Rami Chuene slams Bheki Cele’s handling of GBV and human trafficking in South Africa

Some of the country’s biggest stars have taken aim at the government for their handling of gender-based violence (GBV) and increasing spate of human trafficking in the country. Actress Rami Chuene has weighed in on Police Minister Bheki Cele's handling of the two issues, claiming he is “drowning” and out of touch with the issues South Africans faces. Cele and Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole briefed the media this week about the updated regulations for lockdown level 1 and addressed concerns around human trafficking and GBV. The minister said kidnapping and human trafficking were serious issues which needed to be investigated, but he also warned about misinformation. “There is a lot of fake news because it is known people are scared and sensitive about the matter.

“Many people gave addresses of places where they said this is happening. Those places have been checked.

“One of these places was found to be a police barracks, and another was found to be a financial institution where people were doing legitimate business.”

Rami was critical of Cele, telling her followers on Twitter he seemed to be out of touch with what is happening on the ground.

“Ndosi should have gracefully declined to return as police minister. He’s drowning.

“The lack of action on GBV issues, human trafficking and so on portray him as one who has lost touch with the protection of the country and its citizens,” she wrote.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest said SA was not safe for women and children.

He said corruption in the police force was a problem, and South Africans were looking to those who promised to protect them for guidance.

Socialite and model Babalwa Mneno, who last week distanced herself from claims she was part of a human trafficking scheme, also shared her thoughts on Twitter.

“Finally the minister of police and commissioner address the human trafficking pandemic in this country.

“Let’s hope it's not just lip service. Jail without bail,” she wrote.

She has doubts that police were taking the matter seriously enough, noting how questions were passed on by the minister to the commissioner.