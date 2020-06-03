Rami Chuene speaks out against those that judged liquor shop queues

On Monday, June 1, following the two-month ban, the sale of alcohol was lifted in South Africa as the country moved to level 3 lockdown. Many South Africans rejoiced as alcohol returned to the shelves and bottle stores opened their doors with videos and pictures being shared on social media of the queues. However, on Twitter some users claimed that black people should use the money to buy property; others decided to take a jab at those in queues. Actress Rami Chuene decided to share her opinion regarding those that were throwing classist remarks about people waiting in the queues. She said: "You guys talk poverty & how black people don’t save mara you grew up with stokvel/mogodišano. You still can’t tell how your parents managed to send you & your 6 siblings to school. If Black saving methods didn’t work, why are banks & retailers hijacking them now?"

Furthermore, the former "The Queen" star also spoke out against people claiming that alcohol abuse is only an addiction for poor people.

"Alcohol abuse is everybody’s problem, not a ‘poor’ problem. Some of you with high paying jobs are functional alcoholics. Your PA’s run behind you with mints. Expensive whiskey in your offices then you come out here and cry about a queue? Then call your fellow Blacks ‘them’? Wow."

She ended off her thread by throwing a bit of shade at those that posted their classist remarks and said: "You know what? Enjoy your expensive booze, cigars & white lines- yes, I said it- while looking down on the masses. Yes, I hope it makes your problems look better."

