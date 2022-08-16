Randall Abrahams’s emotional tribute to Jeremy Mansfield on his birthday

Chief executive of Primedia Broadcasting Randall Abrahams paid special tribute to the iconic living legend in the radio industry, Jeremy Mansfield. Mansfield celebrated his 59th birthday on August 15. He has retired from radio but he has left a huge legacy behind.

Abrahams said: “Today as the Primedia Group join many to mark and celebrate Mansfield’s 59th birthday, we do so with a heavy heart. I extend birthday wishes to Mansfield, on behalf of the Primedia Group. “We hope that a small bit of the Mansfield magic that brightened up the days of so many under difficult circumstances, settle upon him, and brings some sparkle to the many new dawns that still lie before him.” From the Eastern Cape, Mansfield was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia 13 years ago. After nine months of treatment, the prognosis was positive. His dreams of good health were dashed when earlier this year, the radio host was diagnosed with liver cancer.

On August 5, ten days before his birthday, Mansfield announced that his battle against cancer was about to intensify. He posted the news on his personal Facebook page: “Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care. “This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have on my bucket list.”

Facebook post by Jeremy Mansfield A statement released by Primedia Group, read: “Mansfield is a gigantic figure in broadcasting. For a man who towers over others and who won more awards than any other radio personality in South Africa, Mansfield is remarkably grounded and compassionate. “Over his decades in broadcasting, he has made countless dreams come true. His love for broadcasting saw him occupy top spots at Primedia’s 94.7 and 702 and Capital Radio.” Mansfield also announced the passing on of his mother on his birthday.

