Rapper Da L.E.S gives first health update since suffering a stroke in July

Rapper Da L.E.S has released his first health update after suffering a stroke in July. In the first update since July, posted on his Instagram account, his family shared that the rapper is in rehabilitation at home with family and taking things slowly.

“He expresses deep gratitude for being alive, saying it’s a true miracle and thanks God for his strength. ‘I owe it all to God,’ he shared. “Da L.E.S is incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from his fans, friends and everyone who has reached out. He will continue to update everyone on his healing process and appreciates all the continued encouragement. “Healing takes time, but he’s staying positive and focused on a full recovery,” read the statement.

Fans are continuing to show the rapper support with many encouraging words in the comment section, by his fans and industry peers. Da L.E.S, real name is Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, in July missed his birthday party "due to unfortunate circumstances", which were later revealed to have been a severe stroke.

His family released a statement regarding his condition saying; “The family of the renowned South African musician Da Les is deeply saddened to inform the public that he suffered a stroke at home on Friday, 26 July 2024 and has been hospitalised. In August, as the rapper recovered in hospital he made headlines after his friend's kind gesture to make donations to his family became online chatter. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela at the time said that the plea for donations did not come from Da L.E.S’s family but rather as a gesture of support from his friends and business associates.