Rapper Luna Florentino on surviving car crash

Local rapper and producer Luna Florentino is still shaken after his vehicle crashed near his Joburg residence over two weeks ago. Luna says the accident happened on Monday, May 9, while he was driving back home from a gig.

In his Instagram post, Luna Florentino, real name Koketso Ramafuthula, shared a video of the wrecked car at the accident scene and captioned it: “Life Is A Near-Death Experience”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luna Florentino (@lunaflorentino_) Though he’s been teasing fans of new music on his social media platforms, he took to his Insta stories and wrote: “Ya’ll almost never heard from me again. “So when I put my music out, please refrain from questioning how and when I drop, just look out for it…And if you can, share it with the world…this is bigger than me now...”

Luna told IOL Lifestyle, on Tuesday, that he is still coming to terms with what happened and, in due course, he will reveal it all to his fans. But right now he’s not at liberty to share further details about the accident. 2017 was a breakthrough year for Luna. His list of notable achievements last year includes: producing and featuring on DJ Switch’s single “On The Way”, which features Maraza and Dee XCLSV.

In the same year, he dropped his most anticipated mixtape “Florentino Mariachi”, which, according to Trendanalia ZA, trended across South Africa for over 16 hours. “Before I started listening to hip hop, I used to listen to a lot of house music – and a lot of Pretoria funk – DJ Mojava and DJ Bojo Mujo. I was also a DJ Fresh fan and DJ Cleo. “My mom had DJ Cleo’s Eskhaleni I was young then, but I knew I liked the music,” Luna said in an interview with IOL Entertainment.

Having worked with the likes of Rouge, Ganja Beatz, Maraza, Tweezy and Red Button, Luna has branched out and collaborated with Felix Morton and Oshee from the US. He explained that a few years ago before he burst into the limelight, he reached out to the duo on social media. “I first reached out to Felix through YouTube. Felix then told Oshee about me. I did one song for Felix and, (for) Oshee, I did two songs on his mixtape.” The star added that he doesn’t have any regrets about giving his music away for free and was grateful for the experience.

