Rapper Maglera Doe Boy collaborates with LeBron James in viral commercial

South African hip-hop star Maglera Doe Boy is in the spotlight for his latest milestone. He teamed up with NBA legend LeBron James in a Hennessey commercial. And no, this isn’t AI-generated, it’s legit. Born Tlhalefo Molefe, the artists is known for bringing the gritty, raw vibe of kasi life into his music.

His music paints a picture of the streets, the hustle and the dreams of a kid from Klerksdorp trying to make it big. His sound is a blend of storytelling and street poetry, where he mixes township slang, slick metaphors and deep reflections about life in Mzansi. In “Dor Do Povo”, he mentioned: “I came out the mud, from the dust, through the gravel.” From his early days on the underground circuit to becoming a voice for South African youth, Doe Boy has consistently highlighted real stories with a local flavour, making him a relatable figure in the industry.

The Hennessey ad, featuring both Doe Boy and LeBron, went viral almost instantly, lighting up social media with praise and admiration. Fans and industry peers flooded his social media with congratulations, applauding him for taking South African hip-hop into the global spotlight. DJ Ms Cosmo joined the excitement, commenting: "Which one is this one??? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Coming for everything,” while rapper Blxckie humorously added, “When lebron gives you lemons, ke wave.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XX Doe Boy (@magleradoeboy) The success of the collaboration stems from a blend of authenticity and timing. In recent years, international audiences have increasingly turned their gaze toward African talent, embracing the unique perspectives and styles found here. By staying true to his roots and collaborating with a global icon like LeBron, Doe Boy shows that South African artists can take up space and leave a mark beyond local borders.

X user @Jamsta777 wrote: “;Fufu fugazi’ took us out the hood 🔥😭😭 Happy for my 🐐.” “Fufu fugazi”took us out the hood 🔥😭😭

Happy for my 🐐 — Jamsta316 (@Jamsta777) November 12, 2024 @Hasa_Boy02 also wrote: “From Dropping Bodega to this 😭❤️❤️Gleri I'm inspired big bro.”