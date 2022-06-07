Rapper Reason mocks Slik Talk’s videos

Local rapper Reason has taken to Twitter to share a video in which he mocks controversial YouTuber Slik Talk. Slik is known for his notorious videos in which he makes fun of, mocks and sometimes attacks local celebrities.

In his latest video making the rounds on social media, Slik came down hard on media personality, Bonang Matheba, for not looking on fleek in a picture posted by social media influencer, Mihlali Ndamase. Slik Talk says Bonang Matheba looks like a 2nd hand 2005 Toyota Corolla.



Slik Talk says Mihlali Ndamase posted Bonang's picture on purpose. pic.twitter.com/VYySk8od1J — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 6, 2022 A few hours later, Reason shared a hilarious spoof video whereby he goes on a rant in Slik’s accent. He tweeted: “There you go. I Fixed it 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

In the video, he said: “I’m the one what had to get beaten up to make a hundred thousand, I’m the one that has to sit here and talk about other people living their lives for me to make a living of my life and, in fact, I spend a lot of time trying to come up with ways to insult people who are actually not giving a f*** about me.” He went on: “In that reality, in that aspect, you know me, I’m your boy, I keep it one hundreds, I always tell it like how it is, so I just want to send a big shout out to Sizwe Alakine aka Reason for making me realise that I’m a bum a** n***a that might need a new background, and yo to my boy Alakine, if you want to fight me to make an extra hundred or for me to make an extra hundred put me on.” There you go. I Fixed it 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gUEsbvDK79 — Sizwe Alakine (@ReasonHD) June 7, 2022 The video has left tweeps in stitches with many commenting with the laughing face emojis.

“😂😂😂😂You killed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @SlikTalk_SA 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented @Shamahboy1. 😂😂😂😂You killed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥@SlikTalk_SA 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Shamahboy (@Shamahboy1) June 7, 2022 @Tete_CFC said: “😂😂😂 you nailed his character.” 😂😂😂 you nailed his character — 🕳️ (@Tete_CFC) June 7, 2022 @George_Dukes_1 wrote: “Nailed that weird annoying tone 😂🤣😂🤣🤣.”

