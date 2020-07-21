Rasta’s portrait of Lerato Kganyago leaves Mzansi in stitches

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It seems the phrase, “once bitten, twice shy”, does not apply to the infamous painter Rasta. The infamous painter failed to impressed Lerato Kganyago with the second attempt of her drawing, leaving Mzansi in stitches. Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is known for his paintings of prominent figures, which are mostly done funerals. Despite getting a lot of flak for the lack of accuracy of his portraits, his spirit hasn't dampened - he keeps rolling out those portraits. And he has decided to include living subjects, too. Several weeks ago, Rasta attempted a portrait of radio and television presenter Lerato Kganyago and her friend, local comedian Taka Tina. They were unimpressed when Rasta unveiled their portrait. The duo expressed their disappointment at Rasta’s work but the painter isn't fazed. In an attempt to redeem himself, he did another painting of the duo.

Taking to Twitter on Monday the notoriously unpopular painter unveiled his masterpiece, simply captioning it: "Finally decided to take the painting of @TakaTina1 and @Leratokganyago from level 5 to level 1.”

Finally decided to take the painting of @TakaTina1 and @Leratokganyago from level 5 to level 1 pic.twitter.com/WQ87ugFsqu — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 20, 2020

When it comes to the Rasta, nothing shocks Mzansi anymore.

Tweeps including Kganyago were shocked. The Metro FM presenter couldn’t even recognise herself in the portrait.

In response to the painting, the star laughed and mocked him with a GIF of Mariah Carey clapping. She captioned it: "So who is the lady on right?"

So who is the lady on right? pic.twitter.com/T0pP4UE82O — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 20, 2020

Rasta has previously did portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ hip-hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane, and kwaito legend, Mandoza.

His recent work of art includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, veteran actress Mary Twala, and reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.