Rea Gopane takes aim at Bonang Matheba, again

Controversial podcaster Rea Gopan, who has in the past landed himself in hot water over his comments about Bonang Matheba, has opened his ‘vault’ again. Rea took aim at the media personality following news that she was in a battle over the ownership of House of BNG brand.

Reacting to the news in the latest episode of “Everything SA Music TV”, Rea said that Bonang was not smart, and that all she had behind her were her fans. “She has all that energy for me and her business is not even right, but you want to flex to your fans. Bonang is not as smart as she pretends to be. “All she’s good at is getting her fans to attack people, she’s been doing it for a couple of years,” he said.

He added that people should have listened to Ntsiki Mazwai’s doubted whether Bonang really owned BNG. “Ntsiki Mazwai told us, shout out to her, she told us that Bonang is just the front. She’s making her lawyers do stupid stuff like sending cops to my house and sending me a summons. “Do the real work of securing the bag. She fooled everybody on some ‘girls with vineyards’, she doesn’t have a f**cking vineyard,” he added.

He went on to say that Bonang was ‘stuck’ in New York. Watch below: Earlier this year Bonang sued Rea for R500 000 after a video of him went viral, following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discuss the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse. “We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth. Scoop (television presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine and Bonang is the one that got him onto cocaine. Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs,” Rea said. Rea’s co-host warned him not to speak about things he had no evidence of, but the podcaster continued.