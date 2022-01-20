Rea Gopane unfazed by Bonang Matheba saying she will see him in court

Rea Gopane, the vlogger made famous for being sued by one of South Africa’s biggest stars, said he does not need luck for court. The vlogger landed himself in trouble with media personality Bonang Matheba last year after he claimed in one of his podcast episodes that she introduced her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, to cocaine.

Following his claims, Bonang hit back at the vlogger and served him with a R500K lawsuit. He was instructed by her legal team to retract his statements and issue an apology on his social media platforms in the form of a video and a letter. Rea did as instructed and recorded an apology directed towards Bonang. However, the issue of whether or not he paid the star the sum she demanded has not been revealed.

Now Bonang has hinted she is not yet done with the vlogger and that they are set to go to court soon. Taking to Twitter, she said: “good luck @reagopane”. …good luck @reagopane. ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 18, 2022 In her mentions, tweeps said they thought their legal tussle was over, to which Bonang replied: “Courts are open. Time to rock.”

Courts are open. Time to rock. 😎❤️ https://t.co/7BNaeU3qfC — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 18, 2022 Taking to Twitter, the vlogger was unfazed by Bonang's tweet and is ready for a face-off. “The incomparable Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed last year. Thanks but I don’t need your good luck. See you soon, mom.” The incomparable Bonang Matheba is still mad she took a shot and missed last year. Thanks but I don’t need your good luck. See you soon mom 🤍 — Rea Gopane (@reagopane) January 18, 2022 This is not the first time Rea has been unfazed by Bonang. In October last year, after his initial attack on the star, he took aim at her following news that she was in a battle over the ownership of the House of BNG brand.