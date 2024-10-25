Reality star Musa Mseleku recovering from recent health setback

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku, known for “Uthando Nes’thembu”, has recently faced a wave of private and public challenges. “Isolezwe” reported that Mseleku’s hospitalisation was kept under wraps by his family, who have refrained from sharing details with the media.

A source disclosed that Mseleku, who had been ill for several weeks with symptoms resembling a stroke, sought hospital care and has since been recovering. While typically open to media engagement, Mseleku has lately distanced himself from the public, focusing on his recovery, with some close colleagues also reducing contact with media outlets during this time. However, health issues aren’t the only concerns shadowing the popular reality star. Earlier this month, Mseleku was accused of owing a whopping R200 000 to former collaborators, Zakhele Gumede and Musa Ntsebesha.

The pair claim they were instrumental in helping Mseleku establish his production company and develop “Uthando Nes’thembu”. Despite their contributions, they allege they have not received compensation for their efforts. According to sources, Mseleku has been challenging to reach in recent weeks, raising questions among his close associates.

One source familiar with his family situation mentioned that Mseleku’s wives, MaCele and MaNgwabe, have also had limited contact with him lately, with MaNgwabe in particular struggling to reach him by phone. The source reportedly said, “Musa and I are in contact professionally but recently I have not been able to find him. MaNgwabe we are very close to him but I can’t find him on the phone. “He and I sometimes talk about very deep issues but recently we don’t talk, it’s possible that this matter has been tipped off so that they don’t release it to the media and the public.”