Reality TV star Musa Mseleku sets the record straight on health concerns

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku isn't holding back on setting the record straight about recent health rumours that had social media buzzing. Reports surfaced that Mseleku had been suffering from unspecified ailments that displayed symptoms resembling a stroke.

Reportedly in recovery after receiving hospital care, the star has opted to clarify his situation through a series of light-hearted social media posts. On Monday, he posted a snap with his kids, cheekily captioning it: “They are saying I am in hospital as we speak.” His post made it clear he’s not too worried about the gossip swirling around him. But when “TshisaLIVE” tried reaching out, Mseleku wasn't as chatty as usual, which only stirred up more curiosity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Mseleku (@musamseleku) When pressed for a comment, he just laughed, threw in some laughing emojis, and even told “TshisaLIVE” to ask his network, “Mzansi Magic”. “I am the property of Mzansi Magic,” he said, keeping fans guessing about what’s really going on.