Reality TV star Musa Mseleku sets the record straight on health concerns

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku isn't holding back on setting the record straight about recent health rumours that had social media buzzing.
Reports surfaced that Mseleku had been suffering from unspecified ailments that displayed symptoms resembling a stroke.
Reportedly in recovery after receiving hospital care, the star has opted to clarify his situation through a series of light-hearted social media posts.
On Monday, he posted a snap with his kids, cheekily captioning it: “They are saying I am in hospital as we speak.”
His post made it clear he’s not too worried about the gossip swirling around him. But when “TshisaLIVE” tried reaching out, Mseleku wasn't as chatty as usual, which only stirred up more curiosity.
When pressed for a comment, he just laughed, threw in some laughing emojis, and even told “TshisaLIVE” to ask his network, “Mzansi Magic”.
“I am the property of Mzansi Magic,” he said, keeping fans guessing about what’s really going on.
According to a close source, Mseleku did seek medical help weeks ago for some serious health concerns, but now he’s focused on getting better. He’s even cut down on contact with close friends, which is unusual.
“Musa and I are in contact professionally, but recently I have not been able to find him,” the source shared, staying anonymous.
The source hinted that the media leak might be why Mseleku is keeping his distance. “He and I sometimes talk about very deep issues, but recently we don’t talk,” they added.