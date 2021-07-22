Reason says Cassper Nyovest should leave him alone or go fight Prince Kaybee
Share this article:
Local rapper Reason wasn’t feeling Cassper Nyovest responding to tweets regarding rappers jumping on the amapiano wave.
In case you missed it, the “Top Seven” rapper recently announced that he was making a shift in his career going from hip hop to amapiano.
Going under his new stage name Sizwe Alakine, he is set to release his first amapiano single, “Khanda Shisa”, produced by none other than DJ Maphorisa on Friday.
The “Move For ME” rapper got into a discussion with Twitter users about rappers jumping on the amapiano wave after him, since many people, including Reason, were very critical about him being one of the first rappers to move away from only making hip hop music.
He said: “The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong.
“They always criticise in the beginning but they always follow. It don’t matter no more doe, it’s adapt or die” (sic).
Furthermore, he responded to second user and posted: ”Like dawg Rolling on the floor laughing ... This should show you that it’s all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you (sic).”
Reason didn’t appreciate this discussion and respond to this and said: “What utter nonsense is this
“Please man! This thing of saying things about people to get reactions from them is so 2015.
“Just make music or go fight Prince Kaybee and leave me alone man!
“#KhandaShisa🧠🔥 drops Friday.”
What utter nonsense is this 😂— KHANDA SHISA 🧠🔥 (@ReasonHD) July 21, 2021
Please man!
This thing of saying things about people to get reactions from them is so 2015🤷🏾♂️
Just make music or go fight Prince Kaybee and leave me alone man! #KhandaShisa🧠🔥 drops Friday 😁 https://t.co/zBxSzouBc5
Tweeps also weighed in on the matter with many agreeing with Cassper’s sentiments.
Yoh you should've not responded my sweetheart ♥️— Remofilwe_mash (@MashRemofilwe) July 21, 2021
You are making your own Sweet and Short madala? After dissing Cassper’s move, he was just making music then.😂😂😂hopefully you succeed in this though because aikhona😂— Linda Noble (@Linda_Noble28) July 21, 2021
...Read to understand dear ,Reason used to criticize Cassper for doing AmaPiano...Later he also riding on Cassper's wave!!!— Siyamthanda Lenkoe (@Siya_Lenkoe) July 21, 2021
😅😂😂 but I remember how y’all used to criticise cassper for doing amapiano.— Mfana ka mma (@Anathi_best) July 21, 2021
You can say whatever but you lack consistency
Awuna backbone brother