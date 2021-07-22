Reason says Cassper Nyovest should leave him alone or go fight Prince Kaybee

In case you missed it, the “Top Seven” rapper recently announced that he was making a shift in his career going from hip hop to amapiano.

Going under his new stage name Sizwe Alakine, he is set to release his first amapiano single, “Khanda Shisa”, produced by none other than DJ Maphorisa on Friday.

The “Move For ME” rapper got into a discussion with Twitter users about rappers jumping on the amapiano wave after him, since many people, including Reason, were very critical about him being one of the first rappers to move away from only making hip hop music.

He said: “The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong.