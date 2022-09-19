Reason ‘touched’ by AKA’s line calling out rappers who switched to amapiano

When it comes to lyrics in the hip hop game, they are always over analysed and the simplest thing sometimes can often turn into bigger statements than they ought to be. Award-winning rapper AKA is back with a new track titled Lemons (Lemonade), featuring Nasty C.

The fresh track has a few lines that have caused a stir. One line has been interpreted as a shot at AKA's longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest. He says: “People say hip hop died, that's nonsense, thank God they showed their true colours, switched up to piano like vultures.” Rapper Reason took to Twitter to share how he felt about the line from the track, saying it was "problematic".

"Hearing @akaworldwide say “Thank God they showed they true colours/ Switched up piano like Vultures” is problematic to me," he tweeted. He went on to explain that hearing AKA say this on an Afrobeats record has him wondering who he is talking about. "Especially from a hip hop artist saying this on an Afro beat record. Like… who you talking about exactly? Give me examples," he asked.

Give me examples. — Sizwe Alakine iVampire (@ReasonHD) September 18, 2022 The rapper, who also goes by the moniker Sizwe Alakine, went on to ask AKA if he considers rappers 031 Choppa, Big Zulu, Costa, Blxckie, Reason, and Kwesta as “vultures” since they “are all hip hop artists who make (ama)piano”. 031 Choppa, Big Zulu, Costa, Blxckie, Reason, Kwesta… are all hip hop artists who make paino.



Why you the only one that can “switch” genres??? — Sizwe Alakine iVampire (@ReasonHD) September 18, 2022 Fans argued that Reason was choosing violence with his statement but he hit back saying that he needed clarity as the “creative, musician and rapper” in him was “touched”. I’m sorry. But the creative, musician and RAPPER in me… touched. So I just need clarity.



Whose he talking about? https://t.co/Vf2vA7WxTG — Sizwe Alakine iVampire (@ReasonHD) September 18, 2022 Reason might have been ‘touched’ by AKA's verse but it doesn't seem like Supa Mega is giving him the time of the day.

