Refilwe Modiselle graces the cover of I-M Magazine

South African actress and model Refilwe Modiselle is celebrating another milestone.

Modiselle, who plays the lead role of Mansa in an international short film, “White Gold”, has made the cover of I-M (Intelligent Magazine).

I-M is a multi-faceted publication that covers politics, business, conservation, travel, lifestyle, philanthropy as well as art and culture.

The UK publication recently unveiled their Spring cover with our very own star on the cover.

“Our Spring issue is available now with the multi-talented @refilwemodiselle on the cover speaking about prejudices and the horrific persecution people with albinism still suffer today,” read the social media post.

The award-winning actress also took to her social media pages on Thursday to reveal to her fans, her very first magazine cover.

And it’s international. Talk about levels.

“My very first magazine cover and international, in the history of my career from Africa’s first successful model with albinism and TV Host, to evolving into a multi-award-winning actress.

“What an honour 😭🙆🏼‍♀️🔥 @intelligent_magazine 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼”announced Modiselle.

“Yet again history is being made.

“It can only be God and the work of the thousands that walk with me from the heavens.

“Not many get to accomplish such. I'm in awe.”

“White Gold” follows the journey of Mansa, an African woman with albinism, who got her arm hacked as the result of myths and misconceptions surrounding albinism and witchcraft.

Shot on location in Walkerville, South of Joburg, the film was inspired by a true story of a young Tanzania who got mutilated by a witch doctor.

Written and directed by UK-based filmmaker, Luke Bradford, “White Gold” made its world debut at the Pan African Film Festival, where the film scooped its first award, the Best Short Narrative.

In November, Modiselle scored the best actress award at the Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) in Nigeria.

In February, the film was awarded the best short narrative accolade in the Oscar 2021 qualifying category at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The film has received numerous nominations including the best humanitarian film at the RapidLion Film Festival (The South African International Film Festival), which was held at The Market Theatre, Newtown, Joburg.

The film features legendary actor Aubrey Mmakola and seasoned actress Shadi Chauke.