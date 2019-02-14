Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Instagram

It's been six years since Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp was fatally shot by her world famous boyfriend, Paralympic Oscar Pistorius on Valentine's Day. We look back on her life and career as we commemorate her life.

Reeva was born on 19 August 1983, in Cape Town. As a child, her family relocated to Port Elizabeth. She attained a law degree at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth in 2005.

Reeva, who obtained a law degree from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in 2005, star started to shine during her teen years when she started modelling at the age of 14. She was a finalist in the Weekend Post Faces of the Future competition in 2004 and competed in The Herald Miss Port Elizabeth contest in 2005.

After university Steenkamp worked as a paralegal and as a model. She applied to the bar in late 2011 and hoped to be a qualified legal advocate by the age of 30.

Reeva also worked a roaming presenter for Fashion TV in South Africa, and had featured in several television advertisements. She made her reality television show debut in the "Tropika Island of Treasure," set in Jamaica in 2013. It was aired a few days after her death.

Reeva's career thrived in the modelling sector too. She appeared in FHM magazine as a model and cover girl and was the first face of Avon cosmetics in South Africa. She modelled for jewellery company Sivana Diamonds.

She also ranked #40 in the FHM 100 Sexiest Women in the World poll of South African FHM readers in 2011 and #45 in 2012.

According to a close friend, Reeva - who was a celebrity face of the Spirit Day anti-bullying campaign in 2012 - also dreamed of opening a shelter for abused woman and children before becoming a victim of violence herself on 14 February 2013.