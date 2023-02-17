Renaldo Schwarp delves into toxic campus culture in upcoming documentary feature

Media personality and filmmaker Renaldo Schwarp is back with a hard-hitting documentary that tackles issues around campus culture. As more than 5 500 first-year students descended on the Stellenbosch University campus at the start of February, Schwarp kick-started production on his much-anticipated documentary feature in this historic student town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The doccie, titled “Kampus” (Afrikaans for “campus”), aims to expose the reality of South African university culture. Schwarp, 30, is originally from Pretoria but moved to the Western Cape in 2010 to study at Stellenbosch University, where he remained until 2018. He currently works between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and hosts kykNET’s popular show “Kassie-Kuiers”.

Renaldo Schwarp. Picture: Supplied The film delves into the disturbing reality of racism, binge-drinking, GBV, and institutional prejudice at campuses across SA, and it is interwoven with moving first-hand testimonies from victims and their families with insights from experts, university staff and fellow journalists. He said: “The film is a call to action for change, and a powerful reminder of the urgent need for transformation in our universities. “Many of the broader societal problems in South Africa stem from the issues that most universities, and not just Stellenbosch, are facing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My hope is that ‘Kampus’ can serve as a resource for educators and advocates working to reform campus culture, especially those interested in bystander-based violence prevention and larger issues of race, gender, identity, alienation, and belonging.” Schwarp says the need to tell this story comes off the back of stats indicating that universities are caught in the crossfire of toxic campus culture. “I wanted to pursue this project as it tells the story of a cornerstone of South African society: tertiary institutions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Over the past two decades, South African universities have been caught in the crossfire of toxic campus culture and traditions, with the 2022 news cycle specifically being dominated by campus-related stories. “While these topics and themes have been thoroughly covered in the media over the years, the film dissects these individual touch points by not looking at them in isolation but rather as a collective and a symptom of a bigger issue, and one that is systematically and historically ingrained in the DNA of tertiary institutions across South Africa. “I see myself as a multi-platform storyteller with a strong interest in representative and inclusive journalism. I am compelled to take on projects that speak to or against the current social climate and zeitgeist.”