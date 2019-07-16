Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali. Picture: Instagram.

Local star Enhle Mbali has issued no comment regarding reports that she and Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, are heading for divorce. However, Mbali's public relations representatives Capacity Relation have said they have "witnessed some irresponsible stories being published" in the media.

This comes after City Press reported on Sunday that Mbali and Black Coffee were filing for divorce citing alleged infidelity and interference from their families as the reasoning behind it.

Last month, allegations were made that Black Coffee is having an affair with French socialite and David Guetta's ex-wife Cathy Lobé after she posted a video on her Instagram page where she is hugging Coffee multiple times during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

It's either Black coffee tapped or Chathy is just a groupy pic.twitter.com/TMf0Ua2xmg — 4D Tha God (@4DTheGod) June 27, 2019

Captioning the post: "I didn’t see @realblackcoffee since few months and I came in a private party and then SURPRISE for NATHI 🎧 CATHY 💃🏻was there !!! Lots of love to see us again (sic) !!! Just before our opening in ibiza @hiibizaofficial".

Both Lobé and Black Coffee have denied the allegation with the "Drive" producer responding to the claims on Twitter saying "It's quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify & lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO wrongdoing."

"For the Record: Cathy Guetta is nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future."

1. It's quite sad that on social media people are so quick to confidently vilify & lynch people without a shred of evidence ITO wrongdoing.

For the Record: Cathy Guetta is nothing more than a business partner and shall remain so for the foreseeable future. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 28, 2019

However, following the rumours circling about their relationship, Lobé opted to delete the video from her Instagram page.



