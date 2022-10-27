Rethabile Khumalo shares mash-up video of car accident two years later

South African singer Rethabile Khumalo is finally ready to open up about the car accident that almost claimed her life two years ago. The “Phephela” hitmaker recently posted a TikTok mash-up video of the accident which shows graphic pictures of the smashed vehicle, the injuries she sustained from the accident and her recovery to present day.

On Instagram, she said that she will be sharing the full story on October 28 and confirmed will be dropping a new song. The caption read: “Don't be hard on yourself, rather give yourself the chance to heal and have hopes again! Your failures do not define you because you are bigger than them. “Trust your abilities and let the hope bloom inside. You will do better in the future! FULL STORY DROPPING TOMORROW AND NEW SONG DROPPING ON THE 28th October.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rethabile Khumalo (@rethabile_rsa) At the time of the accident, in May 2020, Khumalo’s mom, veteran singer Winnie, took to social media to ask Mzansi to pray for her daughter’s recovery. “I WOULD LIKE TO INFORM RETHABILE'S FANS AND FRIENDS THAT SHE WAS INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT AND BADLY HURT BUT SHE WILL BE OK IN TIME. PLZ KEEP HER IN YOUR PRAYERS," she wrote. On Khumalo’s current post her fans were horrified at the ordeal the talented songstress endured but was grateful to see her make a full recovery.

@hcsydney wrote: “Am happy you survived ❤️❤️ All the best in your career.” @sylvester_musiq commented: “More grace ❤️❤️😢😢 I'm so sorry you had to go through this. God bless💫.” @prisc2606 said: “My baby girl I really didn’t know about this. You’re strong babe I'm happy you've survived this terrible ordeal. Love you to the moon and back nana,❤️.”

