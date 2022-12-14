Rewind to the hottest moments and trends on TikTok

Content creation has certainly grown in 2022, with platforms such as TikTok experiencing substantial growth, with some creators gaining more than just likes and comments. TikTok has become the ultimate community-driven entertainment destination, with some of the hottest moments and trends of the year happening on the platform.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's head of content programming Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a media release: “What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform." Sidwaba is right. This year we have seen people go viral on TikTok and launch full-blown careers. Look at uMlando dancer originator Toss who has grown into one of the hottest amapiano acts of the year. Toss and his co-collaborators of “uMlando” 9umba and Mdoova won first-ever public-voted TikTok Viral Song of the Year award at the 28th South African Music Awards. The awards and red carpet were broadcast on TikTok and made the list of the best programmed TikTok live.

Banele Ndaba. Picture: Supplied Another creator who has found success outside of the platform is Banele Ndaba, better known as Moghelingz, who most recently appeared on the most watched soapie “Uzalo” for a small cameo role. The Standerton-born star makes content about everyday stories, reminiscing about the childhood of an average black South African.

In May, the rising star was named Content Creator of the Year at the Clout Africa Awards 2022. Ndaba performed at the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards held this year. TikTok was the entertainment platform partner for the content creator awards which were also broadcast on the platform. Khanyisa Jaceni, who is one of Mzansi’s biggest TikTok content creators, also took to the stage and performed her hit song “Zula Zula”. Jaceni has gone from creating skits, bringing laughter to her fans to performing on the country's main stages.

Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi has been able to kickstart his presenting career, thanks to the success of his success on TikTok. His “konkaring at KONA” with Mam'Sbosh video has topped the list of the most popular videos of 2022 on 'For You' feeds. Songs went viral on TikTok and became success stories. Young Stunna helped propel K.O’s “Sete” into a record-breaker after his TikTok video of himself singing his verse of the song went viral.

Khanyisa Jaceni. Picture: Instagram There have been great moments on TikTok such as the rise in subcultures like #BookTok where creators shared the best book reviews, recommendations and even hacks. TikTok's snapshot of what trended on TikTok in 2022 is finally out and here is #YearOnTikTok. Breakthrough Stars: 2022's groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

@s.eemah_ - always telling it like it is using humour @deemrsbee - getting down with Mrs Bee @moghelingz - getting down with talented Moghelingz

@itskamo_ - a dance trio that took over our FYPs with fresh moves to trending sounds. They grew hundreds of thousands of followers this year @mandznothot - emerging star Mandisa Jakavula, jumps on a trending sound @miss_hilary - celebrating the traditional Xibelani with Miss Hilary

@robot_boii_rsa - Robot Boii going "Roboto" on Mzansi FYFaves: The most popular videos of 2022 @alphi_sipho - konkaring at KONA with Mam'Sbosh

@bafanamthembu3 - local fashion trendsetter. Bhinca Cool @godsbutler - Vlogger taking us through his day in a South African township @thembiseete1- legendary songstress, actress and Idols South Africa judge, Thembi Seete

reveals one of her Idols' Looks and details from behind-the-scenes @bontle_ba_afrika - one of SA's top dancers and choreographers dancing to “Big Flexa” by Costa Titch @oskidoibelieve - producer and award-winning musician who has taken over South African TikTok with Sis Judy

@primo9teen - Primo adds a humorous twist to a global music trend The Hitmakers South Africa: Most viewed artists on TikTok Young Stunna helped propel K.O’s “Sete” into a record-breaker after his TikTok video of himself singing his verse of the song went viral. Picture: Instagram Pabi Cooper

Makhadzi Mr Jazziq Uncle Waffles

EBucs Quality Biyela Owami Mafokate

Lloyiso Oskido Vusi Nova

The Playlist: The songs that soundtracked 2022 “Bafo” (feat. Sizwe Alakine, K-Zaka, Djy Ma'Ten, Djy Zan SA, Djy Biza & M.J) by Mr.JazziQ “SETE” (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O

“Sofa Silahlane” by Wanitwa Mos & Master KG & Lowsheen “uMlando” (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade) by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar “Trigger” by Dj Karri

“Ketseng” by Felo Le Tee & DBN Gogo & MJ “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” by Kizz Daniel & Tekno “Manca” by Felo Le Tee & Toss