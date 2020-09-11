Riky Rick reacts to Cassper Nyovest addressing beef via 'Any Minute Now’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Riky Rick is not impressed with Cassper Nyovest taking a swipe at him on his new album “Any Minute Now” (AMN). The “Phoyisa” grabbed the headlines on Friday after dropping his long awaited album. Fans and industry friends including Riky took to Twitter to congratulate Cassper on the new album. Taking to Twitter on Friday the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker shared a screen shot of Cassper’s new song “To Whom It May Concern”, with a caption: “BUMPING @casspernyovest #AMN album right now!!!! Love the boom bap beats, soulful production.” BUMPING @casspernyovest #AMN album right now!!!! Love the boom bap beats, soulful production👏🏾🔥👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wWwJdxYYtl — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020 In the song, Cassper wears his heart on his sleeve when he speaks about betrayal by a close friend.

Fans got excited when they thought the duo had squashed their beef, but the moment was short-lived after Riky had discovered Cassper is taking a swipe at him on the track “To Whom It May Concern.”

But fans quickly asked the muso if he didn’t think the song was about him.

Below are some of the fans reactions on Twitter:

Wrong choice of a track apparently you are “Whom” pic.twitter.com/656G7XuDhG — Tom Tucker🗯️ (@KingSammyBae) September 11, 2020

you know this record was directed to u mos grootman pic.twitter.com/OigLWVzsF6 — #My name is (@lulorjamda) September 11, 2020

In a series of tweets, Riky revealed that he has tried to reach out to Cassper to and sort out their differences but his actions proved futile.

When Twitter user Fenny Forbes suggested Riky must mend things with Cassper, he explained that he will keep reaching out to him.

“EISH, the funny thing we’ve spoken privately so dunno where that “explanation” of what happened came from. I'll keep reaching out to him, but I'm also getting tired of my name coming up when I relaxing nicely minding my business. It's like yall want me to put the full story on wax. SMH,” said Riky.

EISH,, funny thing we’ve spoken privately so dunno where that “explanation” of what happened came from. Ill keep reaching out to him, but Im also getting tired of my name coming up when I relaxing nicely minding my business. Its like yall want me to put the full story on wax.SMH https://t.co/abhff7ctz9 — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020

He continued: “Anyone who wants to solve an issue can solve it with one phone call or meeting. I get he wanted to get it off his chest. Shap, we heard you. But are you gonna offer any solutions, are you gonna actually pull up and talk like men are supposed to? My number the same.”

Sibadala. Anyone who wants to solve an issue can solve it with one phone call or meeting. I get he wanted to get it off his chest. Shap, we heard you. But are you gonna offer any solutions, are you gonna actually pull up and talk like men are supposed to? My number the same. — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020

He added, expressing his disappointment at Cassper writing a song about him: “Imagine 2nd track you talking about something that happened 3years ago... Weirdest part is that he was the one who Betrayed Me and my family when We needed HIM the most. Kodwa Eish...maybe Ill tell the story next week. For now, enjoy the album.”

Imagine 2nd track you talking about something that happen 3years ago... Weirdest part is that he was the one who Betrayed Me and my family when We needed HIM the most. Kodwa Eish...maybe Ill tell the sorry next week. For now enjoy the album. — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020

In another post, he spoke about Cassper acting like a victim while he was also at fault.

“What bothers me is Cassper acting like a victim when they know what exactly what did. QHA. “I THOUGH YOU LOVED ME” GTFOH”

What bothers me is cassper acting like a victim when they know what exactly what did. QHA. “I THOUGH YOU LOVED ME” GTFOH https://t.co/vcf9bkyIpo — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020

He added: “If multiple people around you stop messing with you... maybe, just maybe it's you, not them.”

If multiple people around you stop messing with you... maybe, just maybe its you, not them. — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) September 11, 2020

A couple of years ago, fans of the duo shocked to learn Riky was added to a growing list of people Cassper has parted ways with including his arch-rivals AKA and Emtee, with whom he was friends with prior.

But fans are still living in the hope that Cassper and Riky will bury the hatchet and become best friends again.