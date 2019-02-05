Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Slikour on SlikouOnline, Riky Rick shed the light on why Cassper Nyovest was not included on the Cotton Festival line up.



Asked why he did not include Cassper considering the history the two rapper have, the “synergy of equity trading through and brotherhood” as referred to by Slikour.





King Kotini said: "Sometimes the situation doesn’t feel right...I’m the type of person who wants to do stuff that is real, I’ve been going through a lot of stuff for the past 12 months and it woke me to like sh** got to be real."





"It can just be about equity trading. I don’t want any more relationships that are based on tit for tat... Some stories needs to stay in the streets and they will always stay in the streets but some things not for the public consumption.





King Kotini insisted that there is no beef between him and Cassper but going said he has learnt to separate personal matters from business.





"I’m keeping personal relationships personal and I’m keeping business relationships, business, if something doesn’t work out, it’s not personal.





"I would love real friendships now, and I would like my friendships not to be mixed with what we do on the business side".