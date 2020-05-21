Riky Rick says AKA and Cassper's beef is exhausting for the rap game
Local rapper Riky Rick took to Twitter to tell tweeps why the beef between rivalries, AKA and Cassper Nyovest needs to end.
In a Twitter thread, Riky explained that their ongoing twars are "draining the life out of the (rap/hip hop) culture".
The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said that he did not approve of Supa Mega taking digs at Mufasa because even though they have not been on the best terms, Riky still has love for Cassper, his family and his team. Riky said he gains no joy from watch anyone attacking the "Move For Me" rapper.
This comes after AKA insulted Cassper's parents in a tweet. The two rapper have a long standing beef which they have never been able to resolve, and are often trending on Twitter for it.
The "Sidlukotini" rapper went on further to explain that he is not taking sides but rather wanted to see everyone win, create a legacy and find the right formula for success.
Read the whole thread here:
The Aka/cass beef is exhausting for the game. It might exciting for twitter but behind the scenes its something most rappers keep quiet on because its draining the life out of the culture.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020
I dont condone Aka coming for cassper they way he did and never will because even tho we havent been on the best terms I still have love for him, his team and his family.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020
When it went down a few weeks ago I reached out and called Aka about it. Didnt bring it to twitter because ofcourse people were gonna say “you switching sides again” etc. theres no winning.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020
This is real life for me. Its not a soccer match where we choose sides. There’s nothing more I wanna see in my lifetime than those two squash the beef and for everyone to work together on doing big things for the culture.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020
I hate watching them fight. I hate not being in cass life because we had many great times together and not too stubborn to say I miss him as a homie. I gain no joy in seeing him be attacked by ANYONE. He’s in da trenches investing everything in building something real for hiphop.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020
Im not on anyones “side”. Its not about side anyore to me. I wanna see everyone win. Wanna see everyone feeding their kids and leave a legacy. Wanna see everyone find the right formula for success.— MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020