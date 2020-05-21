Riky Rick says AKA and Cassper's beef is exhausting for the rap game

Local rapper Riky Rick took to Twitter to tell tweeps why the beef between rivalries, AKA and Cassper Nyovest needs to end.



In a Twitter thread, Riky explained that their ongoing twars are "draining the life out of the (rap/hip hop) culture".

The "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said that he did not approve of Supa Mega taking digs at Mufasa because even though they have not been on the best terms, Riky still has love for Cassper, his family and his team. Riky said he gains no joy from watch anyone attacking the "Move For Me" rapper.

This comes after AKA insulted Cassper's parents in a tweet. The two rapper have a long standing beef which they have never been able to resolve, and are often trending on Twitter for it.

The "Sidlukotini" rapper went on further to explain that he is not taking sides but rather wanted to see everyone win, create a legacy and find the right formula for success.