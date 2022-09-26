Riky Rick to be honoured posthumously at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado is still receiving his flowers for the passion and dedication he showed to the music industry during his time. The “Nafukwa” hitmaker, who died in February following a long battle with mental health issues, will be awarded with the Global Visionary Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on September 30.

BET announced on social media that the star would be honoured posthumously for championing the culture and artists. Today, BET International announces South African Entrepreneur, Rapper, and Fashion Icon, Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be honored posthumously with the inaugural Global Visionary Award for the 2022 BET #HipHopAwards! #GlobalVisionaryAward #BET pic.twitter.com/yNQsnxXzUV — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) September 23, 2022 The inaugural Global Visionary Award recognises and honours champions of culture, including artists, DJs and music industry professionals who have made ground-breaking efforts to expand the culture of hip hop on the world stage. He will be the first recipient of the award for his life, work and his lasting impact while raising awareness around mental health issues and shedding light on available coping resources.

The awards team see Rick as an innovator in many spheres of culture and said “the world benefited greatly from his intuitive vision”. “Riky Rick’s dynamic and prominent voice in SA hip hop has earned him recognition as a highly regarded creative who has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. “He pioneered the independent music wave in SA. His independent ventures achieved much success and inspired other artists to explore a similar path,” read a statement from BET.

Wife Bianca Naidoo Makhado said the family was honoured to receive the award on half of the late rapper. “This award honours his work and his name. I am so proud that my husband’s work is still making a positive impact within the entertainment space and that his legacy continues to inspire young creatives. This award reminds us of his love for his fans and for the culture.” His mother Louisa Zondo said the award came as a heart-warming opportunity to celebrate his life and his deep love for humanity.

“I see the award as a recognition of the positive impact of the music Rikhado shared with us. The award also highlights how Rikhado used arts and culture as an important and effective pathway for people to truly connect with, care for and be seen by each other,” said Zondo. Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager, Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International said his impact in changing the SA hip hop game to be more inclusive and encouraging young creatives, endured as one of his most influential and lasting legacies. “Riky Rick means so much to so many of us, not just South African hip hop fans but globally beyond the mic. His legacy continues to inspire and together with Bianca, we hope to honour Riky by championing a new generation of black creatives while celebrating his life and what he stood for.”

