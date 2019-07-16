Bianca Naidoo and Riky Rick. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Riky Rick's Instagram post praising his wife Bianca Naidoo caused quite the stir on the Twitter streets on Monday. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the "Sidlukotini" rapper shared a lengthy post thanking his wife for being his rock, anchor and giving him direction in life.

Furthermore, Rick shared how Naidoo would stop him from buying an expensive watch for the sake of showing off, instead telling him to put the money away for their kids. Telling him not to go to a club and stay out late since he already did that 10 years ago and not hang out with people he doesn't like.

He ends the post by telling his fans to find someone who cares about you, who doesn't value life based on worldly possessions, who cares enough to correct you when you are wrong and directs you to the right path. Stating that the reason for his success is due to his wife.

Tweeps turned Rick's heartfelt post into a joke and poked fun at him for being guided by her to not make irresponsible decisions.

Riky : "after the show can I pass by Nandos grab something to."



Wife : Relax, there's food in the house pic.twitter.com/Kd6JuKSeFz — THOSE TSONGAS DID IT (@NgoveniSbu) July 15, 2019

Riky: Babe I want to go toilet.



Riky’s wife: Relax...you did that yesterday pic.twitter.com/djuaiuQcbC — FREE_SPIRIT🗯 (@rilwele_khashan) July 15, 2019

Riky : babe we going through hard times , let's pray

Wife : Nah relax we did that 10 years ago at church #TweetLikeRikysWife pic.twitter.com/OoKajM6msX — L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@iamresilient03) July 15, 2019

#TweetLikeRikysWife



Riky: *breathes*



Riky's wife: nah babe dont do that, you're wasting it rather use the oxygen machine instead pic.twitter.com/aplnbHLVXu — 🇿🇦S C O R P I O N 🦂🇱🇸 (@_Neo_Molapo2) July 15, 2019

Riky Rick: I want to cop some Labello.#TweetLikeRikysWife: We grew up with Vaseline. Take the Vaseline.

🐯🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/eiLvYs6t7V — MabenaOfLight3👑 (@CrownOfLight3) July 15, 2019

#TweetLikeRikysWife

Riky: I'm happy I'm not uMabena yaz



Wife: Are u sure? pic.twitter.com/OxMLoej4cv — God's defence General (@kay_raps) July 15, 2019

#TweetLikeRikysWife

Riky: Babe I going to buy myself iPhone 10

Wife: Relax Babe your Mobicel is still doing fine. — NOLENCE MASHEGO 🇿🇦™ (@NolenceMashego) July 15, 2019



While the majority of the reactions sought to mock the "Boss Zonke" rapper others came to his defence.

Those of you making comments about Riky's "inability to think for himself" are truly unfeeling.



This man was an addict, opened up about it publicly, and explained how luxury goods were his vice as opposed to drugs (still a compulsion - albeit less dangerous for your health) — Misa, She Who Tells Stories (@misaNarrates) July 15, 2019

The fact that Riky is trending for appreciating his wife shows that we really do tweet among kids. Kids that really know nothing about love & life beyond the TL. One day when they are grown & have had a taste of real life then we can come back and have certain discussions! pic.twitter.com/mV31MMp9g4 — MindYourManners 🤭 (@NeoNong5) July 15, 2019

This thing of you guys always finding something negative to say about a positive situation and only focusing on the negative is lowkey witchcraft , Riky was just appreciating his girl and there's nothing wrong there — Mahlatsi N. (@suaveboyyy) July 15, 2019

Y'all acting like Riky Rick has a husband, reading down this trend makes it look like he's on a short leash but it probably ain't that deep, mans suffered from materialistic addiction and the wife intervened pic.twitter.com/9mhTaY0V2V — MICHU (@MichuEmenalo) July 15, 2019

That awkward moment when women that can't keep a functional relationship, whose boyfriends don't even want to hear them cough are now busy ridiculing Riky for being a guy that listens to his wife's advices. Ni dom kabi nina.niyogcina ngokufuna amadoda on #umjolowithAzola pic.twitter.com/CinLYPQdra — Nozulu .Mpafane🖤💚💛 (@MissSteelo) July 15, 2019



