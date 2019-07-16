Local rapper Riky Rick's Instagram post praising his wife Bianca Naidoo caused quite the stir on the Twitter streets on Monday.
Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the "Sidlukotini" rapper shared a lengthy post thanking his wife for being his rock, anchor and giving him direction in life.
Furthermore, Rick shared how Naidoo would stop him from buying an expensive watch for the sake of showing off, instead telling him to put the money away for their kids. Telling him not to go to a club and stay out late since he already did that 10 years ago and not hang out with people he doesn't like.
He ends the post by telling his fans to find someone who cares about you, who doesn't value life based on worldly possessions, who cares enough to correct you when you are wrong and directs you to the right path. Stating that the reason for his success is due to his wife.
Thank God I found this woman. Thank God for keeping her in my life. She is my rock, my anchor and my direction. When I wanna buy that new car, she say "RELAX, LETS BUILD SOMETHING WITH SHELDON". When I wanna cop that icey watch to stunt on yall, she say "RELAX, LETS PUT THAT AWAY FOR THE KIDS". When I wanna hit the club and make it shake, she says "RELAX, YOU DID THAT 10 YEARS AGO". When I wanna go hang with so and so, she says "BABE, YOU KNOW THOSE GUYS DON'T EVEN LIKE YOU"... Loving her is so easy because she takes the time to understand me and my goals. Never jumped on the hype train. Committed to the life train. Do yourself a favor my brothers and sisters, find someone who really cares about you. Someone who doesn't value life based on worldly possessions. Someone who cares enough to correct you when you wrong and send you to the right path. People ask me how do I keep doing it, I answer, "IT'S NOT ME AT ALL, IT'S MY LADY".
Tweeps turned Rick's heartfelt post into a joke and poked fun at him for being guided by her to not make irresponsible decisions.
Riky : "after the show can I pass by Nandos grab something to."— THOSE TSONGAS DID IT (@NgoveniSbu) July 15, 2019
Wife : Relax, there's food in the house pic.twitter.com/Kd6JuKSeFz
Riky: Babe I want to go toilet.— FREE_SPIRIT🗯 (@rilwele_khashan) July 15, 2019
Riky’s wife: Relax...you did that yesterday pic.twitter.com/djuaiuQcbC
Riky : babe we going through hard times , let's pray— L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@iamresilient03) July 15, 2019
Wife : Nah relax we did that 10 years ago at church #TweetLikeRikysWife pic.twitter.com/OoKajM6msX
#TweetLikeRikysWife— 🇿🇦S C O R P I O N 🦂🇱🇸 (@_Neo_Molapo2) July 15, 2019
Riky: *breathes*
Riky's wife: nah babe dont do that, you're wasting it rather use the oxygen machine instead pic.twitter.com/aplnbHLVXu
Riky Rick: I want to cop some Labello.#TweetLikeRikysWife: We grew up with Vaseline. Take the Vaseline.— MabenaOfLight3👑 (@CrownOfLight3) July 15, 2019
🐯🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/eiLvYs6t7V
#TweetLikeRikysWife— God's defence General (@kay_raps) July 15, 2019
Riky: I'm happy I'm not uMabena yaz
Wife: Are u sure? pic.twitter.com/OxMLoej4cv
#TweetLikeRikysWife— NOLENCE MASHEGO 🇿🇦™ (@NolenceMashego) July 15, 2019
Riky: Babe I going to buy myself iPhone 10
Wife: Relax Babe your Mobicel is still doing fine.
#TweetLikeRikysWife— NqawuzelaMf2 (@nqawuzela_mf2) July 15, 2019
Riky: Yo babe's need a new Gucci hat
Wife: pic.twitter.com/KvaNjEfwHO
While the majority of the reactions sought to mock the "Boss Zonke" rapper others came to his defence.
Those of you making comments about Riky's "inability to think for himself" are truly unfeeling.— Misa, She Who Tells Stories (@misaNarrates) July 15, 2019
This man was an addict, opened up about it publicly, and explained how luxury goods were his vice as opposed to drugs (still a compulsion - albeit less dangerous for your health)
The fact that Riky is trending for appreciating his wife shows that we really do tweet among kids. Kids that really know nothing about love & life beyond the TL. One day when they are grown & have had a taste of real life then we can come back and have certain discussions! pic.twitter.com/mV31MMp9g4— MindYourManners 🤭 (@NeoNong5) July 15, 2019
This thing of you guys always finding something negative to say about a positive situation and only focusing on the negative is lowkey witchcraft , Riky was just appreciating his girl and there's nothing wrong there— Mahlatsi N. (@suaveboyyy) July 15, 2019
Y'all acting like Riky Rick has a husband, reading down this trend makes it look like he's on a short leash but it probably ain't that deep, mans suffered from materialistic addiction and the wife intervened pic.twitter.com/9mhTaY0V2V— MICHU (@MichuEmenalo) July 15, 2019
That awkward moment when women that can't keep a functional relationship, whose boyfriends don't even want to hear them cough are now busy ridiculing Riky for being a guy that listens to his wife's advices. Ni dom kabi nina.niyogcina ngokufuna amadoda on #umjolowithAzola pic.twitter.com/CinLYPQdra— Nozulu .Mpafane🖤💚💛 (@MissSteelo) July 15, 2019